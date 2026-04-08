Biggest Highlights From Duke's Pro Day

On March 23, the Duke football program held its annual Pro Day for its players looking to make their NFL dreams a reality. All 32 NFL franchises were in attendance for the Blue Devils' showing.

Duke saw none of its players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in all likelihood, that will change this time around. The Blue Devils have a great chance to see multiple of their former players' names called in the middle and latter days of this spring's draft.

All eyes on Duke 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZMa20EhdnN — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) March 24, 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Some Duke players put on a show for NFL scouts at Duke's Pro Day, so let's take a look at the best highlights from the event.

Chandler Rivers Shows Off Speed and Playmaking

Chandler Rivers just wrapped up his senior season with the Blue Devils, and although his final go-around in Durham didn't necessarily go to plan, he will still likely be taken in this spring's draft.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Rivers was viewed as one of the top returning secondary pieces in all of college football and was seen as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Then, a bit of a down year hindered the 5'10" cornerback's stock.

As a senior, the Texas native tallied 59 total tackles to go along with eight pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Duke, totaling 223 tackles, 29 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Rivers was an All-American selection in 2024.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Josiah Green Ties Program Bench Press Record

Defensive tackle Josiah Green spent one year with the Blue Devils after spending four years at Dartmouth. In his lone campaign in Durham, the 6'1", 280-pound front seven piece tallied 37 total tackles, three pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks.

At Duke's Pro Day, the graduate student tied the program's bench press record with an astonishing 36 reps.

Wesley Williams Shows Off Footwork

Wesley Williams is another veteran in the Duke program, as the junior spent all three of his college seasons in Durham, earning All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, the 6'3", 265-pound edge went for 43 total tackles, a pass deflection, and two sacks. Across his career with Duke, Williams totaled 130 tackles, four pass deflections, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

As these former Blue Devils gear up to begin their NFL careers, they put on a show at the Blue Devils' Pro Day.