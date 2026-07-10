Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 17

The Duke football program dealt with quite a dilemma at the quarterback position this offseason. It has resulted in vastly deflated expectations for the team heading into the 2026 season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff delivered Duke its first ACC Championship since 1989 last season, and that came largely because of elite quarterback play from Darian Mensah. Mensah's eventual transfer from the Blue Devils following the season would later become one of the most historic lawsuits in college football history.

Following the 2024 campaign, Duke inked Mensah from Tulane to a two-year NIL deal worth around $7.5 million. Mensah was as productive as the program and its fans could've hoped for in his lone year in Durham.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The California native turned into the best quarterback in the ACC, leading the league in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing just six interceptions. Mensah was the catalyst to a Duke offense that led the ACC in scoring (34.6 points per game).

After Duke's ACC title, Mensah was considered a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate as he entered his second season in Durham, and the Blue Devils had a legitimate chance to enter the 2026 season as a top 25 team. Then, it all came crashing down.

Rumors swirled of Mensah potentially entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but he publicly released a video reaffirming his pledge to Duke. It put Duke fans at ease, for a few weeks at least.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not long after releasing that video, Mensah announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with literal hours to go until the entry window was set to close. Miami quickly emerged as the school to watch.

This took the college football world by storm and led Duke to file a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of the multiyear deal he signed. The entire situation painted a perfect picture of the chaos of today's NIL landscape.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands off the ball in the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of any contracts, Duke couldn't prevent a student-athlete from transferring to another university. The case was settled before it reached court, and Mensah headed to Coral Gables, taking wide receiver Cooper Barkate with him.

Aside from the eye-opening legal terms of the entire case with Mensah, it also put Duke in an impossible position to find a replacement. Given the time Mensah entered the portal, most of the top portal quarterbacks had already found new homes.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This sent Diaz and Co. on a wild-goose chase to find their next starting quarterback. The program went after some big names, such as DJ Lagway from Florida, but they weren't successful.

Duke eventually landed on its 2026 starter, at least, who is projected to be the team's starting QB in Week 1. That is where we will continue our Duke football top 30 players countdown.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 17 QB Walker Eget

If Mensah had returned to Duke, he undoubtedly would have been No. 1 on this list. Instead, Eget will come into Durham to lead the charge as the Blue Devils look to compete atop the ACC standings once again. Eget was granted a waiver this offseason to be eligible for the 2026 campaign.

Eget has not played at the Power Conference level; he spent his entire career at San Jose State. He comes to Duke as a graduate transfer.

The Santa Clarita, CA native spent four years with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter for the past two. Throughout his career, Eget has totaled 5,563 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his two full seasons as a starter, Eget tallied 5,555 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 picks.

Eget is quite the wild card, but nonetheless, he is the expected starter for the Blue Devils. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, veteran transfer Ari Patu, and true freshman Terry Walker III loom to potentially battle for the spot, but it seems as if it is Eget's to lose at this point.

Obviously, it would not be intelligent to expect Eget to perform at the same level as Mensah, but can he actually produce at a high level? Well, his big arm fits offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's air-raid system. Brewer likes to get the ball down the field quickly, and Eget has the ability to do that. He threw for over 330 passing yards in four games last year.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With incoming transfer receivers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte), Eget will have some quality options. I expect Richardson to be the Blue Devils' top wideout next season, but Nicholas could be one of the best deep threats in the ACC if Eget can be consistently accurate.

Nicholas is only 5'9", but boasts a wealth of speed and athleticism to get downfield in a hurry. Like Eget, Nicholas hasn't shown really anything at the Power Conference level, but his final season with Duke is probably his best shot yet.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like there's a pretty sizable gap between Eget's ceiling and floor next season. He has the big arm and big play ability to generate offense and score, but his 19 interceptions in two years as a starter at San Jose State suggest a bit of a turnover problem.

Above all, after all Diaz and Co. went through with Mensah, they were still able to bring in a quality quarterback with legitimate potential to produce at a high level. Again, it's hard to project Eget's performance with his track record and flaws, but he has talent.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) waits for the snap against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Additionally, it will be interesting to see how long of a leash Eget will be given if he is not performing, assuming he lands the opening day starting job. Duke won nine games in year one under Diaz and won an ACC Championship in year two. Patience for poor quarterback play might not be in the cards for Diaz.

Eget could be a steal for the Blue Devils, becoming a serviceable quarterback who can keep the team in games. He could also prove not to be ready for the Power Conference level, and Duke is fighting to maintain a .500 record and bowl eligibility.

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomo n | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson