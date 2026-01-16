Duke Center Stage as Defense Separates March Madness Contenders

Every deep March run starts the same way: locking teams down when it matters most. Out of Duke’s first 17 games, they have held 10 teams to under 70 points which is why they're leading the ACC right now at 16-1.

“I think there’s something to be said with figuring out a way to win. I think that really is a skill. For our team, we’re not playing a schedule where you’re going to just get separation. That’s not that way it’s going to be in March or ACC play. Learning, especially down the stretch, we’ve done both. We’ve executed, which for a young team is important, and then we’ve had just the will, just to get enough stops,” Coach Jon Scheyer on playing three consecutive ranked teams back in December.

top plays from the west-coast dub pic.twitter.com/CSLe3CCFPt — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2026

Blue Devils' Defense Could Carry Duke All The Way to the Final Four

If Duke is going to make a deep run come March, their defense is going to have to keep stifling these high octane offenses like in recent play. With their recent road victory over California, they held the Golden Bears to just 56 points. Sophomore guard Justin Pippen was just held to 10 points, 2/11 from the field and 1 of 5 from the outside. Pippen, the son of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

That stifling defense came into full force on Wednesday night in California where they held them to an astounding 19/52 shooting from the field, 5/23 from the outside while forcing 11 turnovers.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) defends against the shot of California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (10) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

“Well, I just thought we were really disciplined. One time we jumped for a Justin Pippen shot fake. He’s really good at drawing fouls. I thought we were tough chasing screens. They have really good movement. Staggers, off ball, specials coming out of time outs. So, I thought the discipline we showed was really good. I thought the one three that (Chris) Bell hit was actually one of his toughest shots. And I thought Isaiah was right there. I’m proud of him for having just a great two-way game,” Scheyer on the defensive process against the Golden Bears.

Duke basketball is built for March, and if this team continues to impose its will on the defensive end, the path to the Final Four becomes clear. Lockdown defense travels in the NCAA Tournament, and the Blue Devils have shown they can suffocate opponents, control tempo, and win games when it matters most. Maintain this kind of play, and a return to the Final Four won’t be a surprise– it will be the standard, with Duke firmly on course for a trip to Indianapolis.

Keep up with Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.