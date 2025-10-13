How Clemson’s BC Victory Impacts Duke’s ACC Outlook
It has been a disappointing start of the season for the Clemson Tigers, who had National Championship expectations throughout the offseason.
After opening the season as the fourth-ranked team in the country, Clemson has plummeted outside the top 25 after a rough stretch through the first four weeks. That included falling to LSU, a comeback win against Troy, a last-second loss to Georgia Tech, and a disappointing double-digit defeat to Syracuse.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who entered the season as one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft class, has played himself out of first-round considerations. Through six weeks, the senior quarterback has 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. For a signal caller with as much support around him in the receiving and rushing departments, those numbers are mediocre.
Clemson caught a break this week with a matchup against Boston College, which is winless against ACC opponents and in last place in the conference. The Tigers took advantage of the opportunity with a dominant 41-10 win. The victory improved Clemson's conference record to 2-2 and overall record to 3-3.
This game was over after the first half, as Clemson led 34-10. It is tough to gauge how impressive the Tigers' performance was against one of the worst teams in the country. Nevertheless, Clemson had 504 total yards and converted half of its third-down conversions (six-of-12).
On the other hand, the Tigers did commit three turnovers. Clemson can get away with being that loose with the football against teams in the same realm as Boston College, but against teams like Duke, those turnovers will come back to haunt them.
Although the Tigers have struggled through the first half of the season, it would be premature to rule out their chances of turning things around and challenging for the ACC. Clemson's roster is filled with NFL talent and possesses more talent than over half of the conference.
For a team like Duke, which is currently punching above its weight, it has to take advantage when teams of Clemson's caliber are not performing up to their potential.
It also becomes more relevant because Duke faces Georgia Tech and Clemson over the course of the next two weeks. At the moment, Duke and Georgia Tech are tied atop the ACC, while Clemson are positioned in ninth place. The Tigers are currently behind California, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and SMU, who are all unlikely to sustain their spots in the conference.