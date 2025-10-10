Blue Devil Country

Can Duke Mirror its Success in Basketball on the Gridiron?

The rise of NIL has given Duke an unprecedented streak of success on the gridiron, but could it develop like the school's dominance on the hardwood?

Logan Brown

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many universities around the country are defined by their prominence in one sport or another. It’s not uncommon to hear a school referred to as a football school or a basketball school.

Duke has a chance to say they can do both.

The Blue Devils’ program on the hardwood took flight in 1980 under coach Mike Krzyzewski, who brought home five national championships in 42 seasons at the helm. 

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils former head coach coach Mike Krzyzewski before a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That success led to winning recruiting battles for the nation’s biggest incumbent stars, like Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, all of whom became first overall selections in the NBA Draft.

Duke’s success put Durham, North Carolina, on the map as a perennial contender. Why can’t Manny Diaz do the same on the gridiron?

Since 2022, when now-Texas A&M coach Mike Elko took over the program, Duke has won 30 games. That’s the most successful stretch for the program in nearly a decade, and it could be the start of a blossoming contender.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the second quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As the NIL money pool began to rise in Durham, the football program turned heads by winning over Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah. Despite only earning one FBS offer out of high school, Mensah was highly regarded in the transfer portal.

Mensah signed an NIL deal worth $8 million over two years to play for the Blue Devils. At just 20 years old, he became a multi-millionaire almost overnight.

A return on Duke’s investment in its young quarterback could spark a rise to the top of college football in years to come, similar to its historic basketball program.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3-inch signal caller has shined in his premiere season in Durham thus far, tossing 15 touchdown passes to just two interceptions, all while leading the Blue Devils to a 4-2 start.

Every program in college athletics needs a few things to sustain success. First, a backing by a collection of donors whose money will go toward recruiting and securing players, through NIL deals, facilities, home visits and more. 

Landing a star like Mensah and continuing to win only boosts Duke’s appearance and ability to compete for more players in the future.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) scrambles against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Second, a coach who can both recruit and retain his talent. Diaz secured the 37th-ranked class in the country last cycle, according to 247Sports.

Finally, the program needs a signature win to announce itself. Duke can do just that next Saturday when No. 13 Georgia Tech steps on Wallace Wade Stadium’s grass. A win would likely vault the Blue Devils into the rankings and present a favorable path to the ACC title game in their home state.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the second quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The expanded college football playoff, which could be growing again very soon, offers once-overlooked programs a place in the spotlight. The steps Duke has taken in recent seasons suggest the Blue Devils are on the precipice of a historical run. 

Now is the time to take the leap to the next level.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.