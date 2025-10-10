Can Duke Mirror its Success in Basketball on the Gridiron?
Many universities around the country are defined by their prominence in one sport or another. It’s not uncommon to hear a school referred to as a football school or a basketball school.
Duke has a chance to say they can do both.
The Blue Devils’ program on the hardwood took flight in 1980 under coach Mike Krzyzewski, who brought home five national championships in 42 seasons at the helm.
That success led to winning recruiting battles for the nation’s biggest incumbent stars, like Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, all of whom became first overall selections in the NBA Draft.
Duke’s success put Durham, North Carolina, on the map as a perennial contender. Why can’t Manny Diaz do the same on the gridiron?
Since 2022, when now-Texas A&M coach Mike Elko took over the program, Duke has won 30 games. That’s the most successful stretch for the program in nearly a decade, and it could be the start of a blossoming contender.
As the NIL money pool began to rise in Durham, the football program turned heads by winning over Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah. Despite only earning one FBS offer out of high school, Mensah was highly regarded in the transfer portal.
Mensah signed an NIL deal worth $8 million over two years to play for the Blue Devils. At just 20 years old, he became a multi-millionaire almost overnight.
A return on Duke’s investment in its young quarterback could spark a rise to the top of college football in years to come, similar to its historic basketball program.
The 6-foot-3-inch signal caller has shined in his premiere season in Durham thus far, tossing 15 touchdown passes to just two interceptions, all while leading the Blue Devils to a 4-2 start.
Every program in college athletics needs a few things to sustain success. First, a backing by a collection of donors whose money will go toward recruiting and securing players, through NIL deals, facilities, home visits and more.
Landing a star like Mensah and continuing to win only boosts Duke’s appearance and ability to compete for more players in the future.
Second, a coach who can both recruit and retain his talent. Diaz secured the 37th-ranked class in the country last cycle, according to 247Sports.
Finally, the program needs a signature win to announce itself. Duke can do just that next Saturday when No. 13 Georgia Tech steps on Wallace Wade Stadium’s grass. A win would likely vault the Blue Devils into the rankings and present a favorable path to the ACC title game in their home state.
The expanded college football playoff, which could be growing again very soon, offers once-overlooked programs a place in the spotlight. The steps Duke has taken in recent seasons suggest the Blue Devils are on the precipice of a historical run.
Now is the time to take the leap to the next level.
