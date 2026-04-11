Duke Closing In on Elite Transfer Portal Guard

Things are getting serious in Durham.

Over the last day or so, major reports have been released regarding the Duke basketball program and its interest in some of the top portal recruits. On Friday, it was reported that Duke would host Kansas transfer center Flory Bidunga for a visit this weekend.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and rookie Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal, leaving several key players with major decisions to make about their futures.

Duke will lose Maliq Brown (graduation) and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft). However, guys such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster all have tough decisions to weigh.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Obviously, which of these rotation pieces from the 2025-26 squad return to Durham next season will play a major role in who Jon Scheyer and his staff target in the portal. Still with so much unknown around the program, the Blue Devils have emerged as serious contenders for a few portal pieces. One stellar guard could be making his way to Durham soon.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin Transfer Guard John Blackwell Includes Duke in Final Two Schools

John Blackwell, the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, is down to Duke and Illinois in his recruitment. This is obviously a massive boost for the Duke program.

Blackwell has spent all three seasons of his collegiate career with the Badgers, and he broke onto the scene as one of college basketball's best scorers in 2025-26. The 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts a contest.

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is down to Duke and Illinois, per @TravisBranham_. pic.twitter.com/Cyctu0kOJ3 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 10, 2026

Through the 2025-26 campaign, Blackwell tallied over 20 points in 15 games and scored over 30 in five. He went for over 30 in two straight outings in the Big Ten Tournament, against Washington and Illinois, respectively.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell Hinted at Desire To Play at Duke

When Blackwell entered the portal, he explained his main motivations were to compete for a national title and develop his skills for the NBA. What better program to do that at than Duke?

"It's a tough decision," Blackwell told ESPN. "I'm looking for a place where I can enhance my skills for the NBA and a place where I can compete for a national championship. A place where that's the standard and what we're striving for."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With the Blue Devils as one of two finalists for the portal's top backcourt piece, time will tell if they can secure him.