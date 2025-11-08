What Duke Must Do Offensively to Beat UConn
It is another odd week for the Duke Blue Devils, as they are slated to play in a non-conference game with only a few weeks left in the regular season. This could be viewed as a game with no repercussions since it does not count towards the conference record.
However, that is simply not the case, and the Blue Devils will have their hands full on both sides of the ball.
Let's take a look at the keys to the game from the offensive perspective for Duke.
Protect Darian Mensah
Last week against the Clemson Tigers, Duke's offensive line was stellar, allowing only two sacks the entire game. That total is even more impressive when considering that Mensah threw the ball 41 times against a defensive line with two first-round prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft - Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.
Connecticut's defense provides a similar challenge this week, as the Huskies rank second in the nation in sacks with 33. Bryun Parham - who will be Duke's main concern - leads the Huskies with 9.5 sacks this season.
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer echoed these thoughts during his press conference on Monday, explaining what he sees from Connecticut's defense.
- "They're multiple. They do a lot of things on defense," Brewer said. "They change the picture a lot for the quarterback. In my opinion, it is probably one of the best defensive schemes that we have seen. They just do a lot of different things to prepare for. You have to be very simple. You have to be very sound in what you do."
- "They are second in the country in sacks for a reason. [Teams] are missing assignments in [pass protection], they get drilled. It's hard to throw [run-pass options] because you really don't know where the pressure is coming from. So, they are really active."
Establish the Run Game
One way of combating the Huskies' elite pass rush is to open up the offense and passing attack with the run game.
Freshman running back Nate Sheppard has proven that he is the best option in the backfield, and that has led to Duke's coaching staff having immense trust in the first-year player.
Against Clemson, Sheppard totaled 60 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, including the would-be game-tying score on the final drive of the game. However, the Blue Devils elected to go for two and converted.
Nonetheless, Sheppard's involvement in this game has to be apparent, and Duke should not aim to throw the ball 40 times, unless they are forced to.
