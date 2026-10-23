Craycraft, Key Safeties Highlight Duke Football Injury Report

The Duke Blue Devils have a lengthy injury report heading into a hopeful get-right game against Virginia.

The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will meet the Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) amid a two-game skid, hoping to get back to the win column and keep a highly successful 2026 season alive. Duke lost its games to Georgia Tech and North Carolina by a combined seven points, and still has the potential to reach eight or nine wins this season.

There's no doubt adjustments need to be made on both sides of the ball, and a road date with a solid Hoos club doesn't make things any easier. However, Duke has proven in several games this season that it can operate at a high level.

Both squads are dealing with injuries. Virginia has a hefty 24 players listed on the injury report, with 20 ruled out. Let's go through Duke's side of it ahead of Friday night's road game.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) looks for a pass against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players OUT vs. Virginia

WR Jamien Little

CB Evan Smith

QB Lawrence Gardner

WR Qeanu Johnson

LB Elliott Schaper

S Andrew Pellicciotta

K Cosme Salas

DT David Anderson

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kai Jacobowitz

OL Matt Craycraft

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Duke has some significant losses on both sides of the ball. Craycraft will miss his second straight game and is a big loss for the offensive line. Quarterback Walker Eget has been sacked only twice this season, and the Cavaliers have notched the sixth-most sacks this season of any team in the ACC (14). Nonetheless, a multi-year starter like Craycraft is a big loss for the unit.

The defensive backfield is also banged up for the Blue Devils. Smith has made some plays this season, and Pellicciotta has been a key contributor both on defense and as a returner on special teams. This season, Pellicciotta has tallied 33 total tackles (tied for team lead) and a pass deflection, while returning eight punts for a total of 85 yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Virginia

WR Blake Rohrer

S DaShawn Stone

Stone would be another big-time loss for the secondary, with Pellicciotta already ruled out against the Cavaliers. North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young played well against North Carolina last weekend, but that's two of the top safeties for the Blue Devils potentially missing a crucial road game against a solid opponent.

Diaz and Co. are dealing with a couple of significant injury concerns in a game they desperately need to get back on track.