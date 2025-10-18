Duke’s First Quarter Objectives Could Define the Game

Blue Devil Country

The Blue Devils will have to be on their A-game out of the gates versus Georgia Tech.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) comes running out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are heading into a monumental game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Obviously, both teams want to play a complete game, but the first quarter is when the tempo can be determined, setting up the remainder of the game.

With that being said, let's take a look at what the Blue Devils must execute during the first quarter of Saturday's contest against the Yellow Jackets.

Jump out to a substantial lead

Duke's offense will be the driving force in this game and will have to orchestrate a complete performance to defeat Georgia Tech.

That has to start as early as possible in the first quarter. Developing a substantial lead does not necessarily mean a three-possession advantage. It is really as simple as a 10-0 lead, which has not been part of the Blue Devils' identity the last few weeks. Duke has struggled to find rhythm early in games, which has led to double-digit deficits.

This is an important factor because Georgia Tech prefers to run the ball every down if the game script allows. However, the Blue Devils' offense, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, can create uncomfortable circumstances for the Yellow Jackets by jumping out to a hot start.

In this scenario, Georgia Tech could feel inclined to let it loose through the air, which could cause Haynes King to throw uncharacteristic interceptions.

King has been a tremendous game manager this season, but for the most part, he has not had to orchestrate the offense in pressurized situations.

Force Georgia Tech off the field

Because the Yellow Jackets find so much success running the football, the bulk of their drives tend to chew large chunks of time off the clock.

Two reasons that could become problematic for Duke. One, it limits the number of opportunities the offense can produce points. Secondly, it practically shrinks the game, which does not bode well for the Blue Devils, who are prone to falling behind.

This is even more prevalent when assessing the fact that Duke is one of the worst third-down defenses, juxtaposed to Georgia Tech's offense, to converts third downs at an incredibly high percentage.

The Blue Devils' defense is allowing their opponents to convert 42.8% on third downs, which ranks 87th in the country. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is successfully moving the chains on third down 47.1% of the time in those instances.

Both of these goals in the first quarter are clearly important, but the third-down narrative will play a larger role in the outcome.

