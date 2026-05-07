Why Duke Football Shouldn't Sleep on UNC in 2026

It's one of the biggest rivalries in sports: Duke vs. North Carolina. The basketball powerhouses have been at each other's throats for decades, prompting some of the most memorable moments in college basketball and sports history. As a neutral observer of both schools, it doesn't get any more personal than this rivalry outside of Ohio State-Michigan in football.

However, when it comes to the Duke and North Carolina football programs facing off, it doesn't have the same juice as Cameron Indoor or Dean Smith Center. It rarely has, and both football programs have ever faced off with consequential accolades on the line. The hate is still there, but the hype and excitement aren't.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

That could change this year, depending on how both programs come out of an offseason with new key starters everywhere. If things go well for both teams to begin the 2026 season, Week 7 at Wallace Wade could have higher stakes than expected.

Both Programs Offer Intrigue, but Low Expectations After Brutal Offseasons

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts to wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The first year of Bill Belichick's tenure as the Tar Heels' head coach was a disaster, while the second year of Manny Diaz's tenure in Durham was a grand success, securing his program's first outright conference championship since 1962. To some, it may feel like both programs are going in opposite directions, but in reality, there is no current direction projected at the moment.

Both teams lost loads of talent on either side of the ball, whether to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. The latter likely hurt the Blue Devils the most, as they lost star quarterback Darian Mensah late in the process and scrambled to fill the void. The similarity here is that both the 'Heels and 'Devils have questions at quarterback, with the younger talents favored.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sideline against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What's great about both teams is that they're all expected to have low expectations for the upcoming season, giving them a perfect cover to surprise the ACC as potential risers. Duke fans, you're likely laughing at this considering what North Carolina has gone through for the last year, but objectively speaking, the Tar Heels could be a sneaky team for their rival to face.

Why North Carolina Is a Sleeper on Duke’s Schedule

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Carolina has improved its talent on the offensive side of the ball to the point where it could be a much more productive offense than it was last year. Despite questions on defensive capability, the Tar Heels could be good enough to make some noise in 2026, though a high bowl game or playoff appearance is out of the question.

Duke faces a much easier schedule than North Carolina next season, and hosting them this upcoming season gives them a better chance at success, but the Tar Heels go better at key positions for their new offensive system to thrive. This won't be an easy game five months from now, and Duke should start preparing now for that possibility.