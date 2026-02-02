Duke's Disruptive Edge Rusher Eyes NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches in late April, one of the more intriguing under-the-radar edge rushers entering the conversation is Wesley Williams from Duke University. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive end from Gainesville, Virginia (a Battlefield High School standout), has declared early for the draft after a solid four-year career with the Blue Devils, where he helped elevate the program’s competitiveness in the ACC.

How the East-West Shrine Bowl Changed the Conversation

Williams, who played as a redshirt junior in 2025, opted to forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue his professional dreams. His decision comes on the heels of a strong collegiate resume and a particularly eye-catching performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 27th, where he boosted his draft stock significantly.

Williams arrived at Duke as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class and steadily developed into a key piece of the Blue Devils’ defensive front. He appeared in 41 games from 2023-2025, including 29 starts, finishing with approximately:

130 tackles

29 tackles for loss

11.5 sacks

He was part of a Duke defense that contributed to the program’s first ACC championship in decades (in 2025) and multiple bowl appearances, including the Tony the Tiger Bowl.

Duke's Silent Disruptor Ready to Make Noise

The real momentum shift came during the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. Analyst Chad Reuter widely praised Williams as one of the event’s top standouts. Known primarily as a pass rusher coming in, he demonstrated well-rounded skills:

Quick wins against blockers to stuff runs

Explosive backfield penetration on run plays

Hustle to disrupt screen passes and chase plays laterally

A highlight-reel late-game strip-sack on UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano, forcing a fumble

ESPN analysts, and other outlets highlighted him among the eight prospects who elevated their stock the most at the game. Scouts noted his versatility, motor, and ability to win with quickness and power. One observer remarked he was “in the backfield constantly,” while others suggested the Shrine Bowl performance could push him into a Round 3 consideration as opposed to a Day 3 selection.

Areas for growth likely include adding more refined pass-rush moves, improving consistency against longer NFL tackles, and continuing to build functional mass without losing any quickness.

Versatile Pass Rusher with Starting Upside

In today’s NFL, Williams projects as a high-floor rotational edge who could develop into a starter in the right scheme. Teams running aggressive 4-3 fronts (think teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, or Dallas Cowboys) have been mentioned as logical fits.

Williams has positioned himself as a solid mid-to-late round value with upside while the draft class has several elite edge talents at the top. His combination of production at a Power 5 program, academic accolades (Academic All-ACC in 2024), leadership as a captain, and strong all-star week performance make him an appealing prospect for teams hunting for developmental pass rushers with starting potential.

If he were to participate in the NFL Combine and as pro days approaches, and private workouts unfold, expect Wesley Williams’ name to continue to rise on draft boards. He already has proven to perform on big stages– now it’s time to see where all that leads him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

