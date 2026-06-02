The Duke Blue Devils are entering next season as one of the best teams in all of college basketball, and that notion is being reflected in the latest power rankings.

The Blue Devils have loaded up ahead of the 2026-27 season. They’ve brought in one of the best transfer portal talents in the form of John Blackwell, who averaged over 19 points per game last season for Wisconsin before transferring to Duke. The high-level scorer had considered a move to the NBA Draft while being committed to the Blue Devils, but ultimately decided to make the move to Durham for next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Other Additions

Aside from Blackwell, the Blue Devils are also bringing in some marquee high school talent, highlighted by 5-star recruit Cameron Williams. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 24.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game as a senior in high school last season, and he figures to be one of the best overall prospects in next year’s NBA Draft class.

Duke is also seeing the return of several key players from last season. Most notably, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Patrick Ngongba will all be back in Durham for the 2026-27 campaign. Combine the returning talent with the notable additions made by head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, and the Blue Devils are one of the deepest teams in all of college basketball.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The national media is taking note of what Duke has done this offseason. Duke has come in second in ESPN’s Jeff Borzello’s most recent way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings, citing the additions made by the team this offseason.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“There might not be a deeper or more talented top-to-bottom roster in college basketball than the Blue Devils. Jon Scheyer brings back three starters from last season's No. 1 overall seed team, then went out and landed the best guard in the transfer portal, in Wisconsin's John Blackwell," Borzello said.

"He also welcomes the nation's No. 2 recruiting class: three top-30 recruits, as well as international five-star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who reclassified from the 2027 class and has been playing for FC Barcelona."

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The past handful of seasons have been full of postseason heartbreak for the Blue Devils, but with a loaded roster equipped for next season, the 2027 NCAA Tournament has the potential to be a very memorable one in Durham, especially given how stacked their roster is, as well as the amount of experience there is up and down the roster.