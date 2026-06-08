Expectations for Top Duke 2025 Football Recruits

The Duke Blue Devils 2025 recruiting class could be the group that changes everything for the program in the coming seasons. The class built by head coach Manny Diaz is expected to have larger roles on the field this year, which could bolster the depth chart in 2026.

Following their first year in college football, let's list some expectations for the four top recruits from Duke's historic 2025 recruiting class as the upcoming season becomes increasingly crucial, following big losses this offseason.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher — Becoming Formidable Starter by End of Season

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils highest-rated recruit comes to Durham with all the talent in the world to develop into a superstar for the program. It was a massive splash for Diaz, who enters 2026 looking to get the best out of his second-year players. Davis flashed at times as a true freshman, but the production didn't match the hype; in fairness, he was stuck behind two veteran pass rushers who are now NFL-bound.

The expectations for Davis are simple: play to the level you are expected, and be a starter by the end of the season. Davis could become the Blue Devils' best player quickly, and a strong 2026 campaign sets him up for tampering by other big-time programs vying for his services and a potential payday from Duke.

Bradley Gompers, Linebacker — Grow Into Larger Role

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) and Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (8) react during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It sounds cliché, but the Blue Devils might have the best linebacker room in the ACC with Luke Mergott, Nick Morris, and Kendall Johnson. Gompers figures to be a key fixture in the linebacker rotation, and the talent is there to become a standout defender long-term at Duke.

Gompers must continue progressing in all phases for Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke to get comfortable. Overall, growing into a significant role should be the expectation for the true sophomore.

Bariate Kara, Edge Rusher — Rotational Edge Defender on Early Downs

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field for warm-up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The massive 6-foot-5, 280-pound four-star recruit is on a developmental trajectory, and Duke will likely have him behind veterans Kobe Smith, Kevin O'Connor, and Tyshon Reed to begin the season. The biggest goal for Kara is to make an impact against the run on early downs, considering his size, length, and power. If anything, the redshirt freshman has a chance to be a key rotational figure as a run defender on the edge, bolstering an already sound area.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back — Becoming One of the Top Running Backs in College Football

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The scary thing here is that Sheppard is only going to continue to grow as a player, both in strength, power, and athleticism. Coming off a monster season of over 1,300-yards from scrimmage, Sheppard enters the upcoming season as one of the ACC's top tailbacks, but the potential is sky-high.

The former 3-star recruit will be the star of the offense going into the season, and it would come as no shock to anyone if Sheppard is in Doak Walker Award territory by the end of the season. Expectations for the true sophomore are to become one of the best players at his position in college football. Like Davis, Sheppard may be lured to a bigger program if he continues to produce at a high level.