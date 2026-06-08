Expectations for Top Duke 2025 Football Recruits
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The Duke Blue Devils 2025 recruiting class could be the group that changes everything for the program in the coming seasons. The class built by head coach Manny Diaz is expected to have larger roles on the field this year, which could bolster the depth chart in 2026.
Following their first year in college football, let's list some expectations for the four top recruits from Duke's historic 2025 recruiting class as the upcoming season becomes increasingly crucial, following big losses this offseason.
Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher — Becoming Formidable Starter by End of Season
The Blue Devils highest-rated recruit comes to Durham with all the talent in the world to develop into a superstar for the program. It was a massive splash for Diaz, who enters 2026 looking to get the best out of his second-year players. Davis flashed at times as a true freshman, but the production didn't match the hype; in fairness, he was stuck behind two veteran pass rushers who are now NFL-bound.
The expectations for Davis are simple: play to the level you are expected, and be a starter by the end of the season. Davis could become the Blue Devils' best player quickly, and a strong 2026 campaign sets him up for tampering by other big-time programs vying for his services and a potential payday from Duke.
Bradley Gompers, Linebacker — Grow Into Larger Role
It sounds cliché, but the Blue Devils might have the best linebacker room in the ACC with Luke Mergott, Nick Morris, and Kendall Johnson. Gompers figures to be a key fixture in the linebacker rotation, and the talent is there to become a standout defender long-term at Duke.
Gompers must continue progressing in all phases for Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke to get comfortable. Overall, growing into a significant role should be the expectation for the true sophomore.
Bariate Kara, Edge Rusher — Rotational Edge Defender on Early Downs
The massive 6-foot-5, 280-pound four-star recruit is on a developmental trajectory, and Duke will likely have him behind veterans Kobe Smith, Kevin O'Connor, and Tyshon Reed to begin the season. The biggest goal for Kara is to make an impact against the run on early downs, considering his size, length, and power. If anything, the redshirt freshman has a chance to be a key rotational figure as a run defender on the edge, bolstering an already sound area.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back — Becoming One of the Top Running Backs in College Football
The scary thing here is that Sheppard is only going to continue to grow as a player, both in strength, power, and athleticism. Coming off a monster season of over 1,300-yards from scrimmage, Sheppard enters the upcoming season as one of the ACC's top tailbacks, but the potential is sky-high.
The former 3-star recruit will be the star of the offense going into the season, and it would come as no shock to anyone if Sheppard is in Doak Walker Award territory by the end of the season. Expectations for the true sophomore are to become one of the best players at his position in college football. Like Davis, Sheppard may be lured to a bigger program if he continues to produce at a high level.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft