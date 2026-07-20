Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 10

Over the last few weeks, we have released our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown from No. 30 to No. 1. With training camp quickly approaching, we are now in the top 10.

We have discussed throughout this series that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will need a lot to go right if they are going to have any chance to defend their ACC crown. Most view a successful 2026 season for the Blue Devils as bowl-game eligibility, but there is more hope than just that.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are tons of question marks and unknowns for the Blue Devils heading into the year, but it could turn them into one of the most intriguing teams in college football. Diaz and Co. were dealt some pretty rough cards this offseason, but now have a chance to respond in a big way.

At ACC Football Kickoff, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah spoke on his time in Durham and his ultimate transfer. He was one of the highest-paid players in the country in 2025, and the same holds true in 2026. He had an interesting way of describing the locker room with the Blue Devils, given his hefty NIL paycheck.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released," Mensah said. "Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."

Seems safe to say that Mensah is happy in his new home.

Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have a chance to prove it can still be competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference even after being hit with the star quarterback's last-second departure from the program. Outside of Miami, the ACC feels wide open, as the league as a whole seems to have collectively taken a step back. That leaves room for Duke to once again be one of the biggest surprises in the country.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, a lot of things have to go right. Diaz and Co. brought in several intriguing additions from the transfer portal, and plenty of young guys will be thrust into much larger roles that they will need to excel in quickly for the program to stack some wins. Duke's schedule is fairly light, meaning there is room to believe it can shock some people next season.

There is a group of young defensive players who must take big steps forward for Duke to reach anywhere close to its ceiling. The defense will have to be the catalyst, in all likelihood, if the Blue Devils are going to make some noise.

We continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players series with a young defensive piece who I expect to make major strides in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers

Bradley Gompers is entering his true sophomore year with the Blue Devils among a mix of young defensive pieces who will be tasked with big responsibilities next season. Gompers, Andrew Pellicciotta, Elliott Schaper, and Bryce Davis are all true sophomores who will have big roles on defense.

Gompers was one of the stars of the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class, joining Davis as a 4-star recruit. The Central Catholic High School (PA) product was rated as the No. 189 overall player, No. 8 ATH, and No. 4 player out of the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) controls the ball around Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'5", 230-pound linebacker earned big-time offers from schools like Miami, Michigan State, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota, but ultimately landed in Durham, where it did not take him long to thrive.

Gompers was one of just five true freshmen to appear in more than four regular-season games for Duke last season, along with Davis, Pellicciotta, Schaper, and running back Nate Sheppard. The injury bug hit the Blue Devils early, opening the door for the rookies to see significant time on the field.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He saw action in 12 regular-season games for Duke, but missed the ACC title game against Virginia. Gompers notched 14 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in 190 snaps on the field.

Gompers plays with a sense of violence and physicality and has the makeup to quickly become a catalyst for the Blue Devils on the defensive side of the ball. We have said throughout this series that Duke will likely need to get back to its 2024 defensive form to contend atop the ACC standings once again, and Gompers figures to be a major piece of that formula.

Gompers, Schaper, Luke Mergott, Kendall Johnson, and Nick Morris Jr. will man the linebacker core for the Blue Devils, but Gompers should be in position to potentially start from day one.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Davis, Gompers came into Duke as a highly touted prospect with the chance to become a regular contributor quicker than most underclassmen. With all of the losses Diaz and Co. had to deal with throughout the offseason, Gompers can make that happen as a true sophomore.

The Blue Devils will have to get old quickly this season. Gompers should be a name on all Duke fans' radars.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper