Assessing Duke QB Darian Mensah's Performance vs. Georgia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squared off on Saturday in a pivotal ACC matchup. Here is how Darian Mensah performed in the big game.

Logan Lazarczyk

The Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets entered Week 8 with premier spots in the ACC up for grabs, especially after Miami's loss to Louisville on Friday night.

Coming off a bye, the Blue Devils had extra time to prepare for Georgia Tech, and it showed, particularly in the first half when Duke was clearly the better team through the first 30 minutes.

However, the Blue Devils missed out on multiple opportunities after self-inflicted miscues cost Duke points on the first two drives.

With all that being said, here is how Mensah performed against one of the top 15ete teams in the country.

Mensah's Stat line

  • In the 27-18 defeat to Georgia Tech, the sophomore quarterback completed 32-of-44 pass attempts for 373 yards and two touchdowns. Some of this production came on the final drive in garbage time, but that does not take away from how proficient Mensah was throughout the game.
  • Completing 72.7% of his passes against a defense such as Georgia Tech is just another example of Mensah's elite efficiency, which has been apparent throughout the season.
  • In the first half, the former Tulane quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, because of the aforementioned miscues, Duke was only able to score seven points in the first 30 minutes.
  • Mensah's extraordinary first-half production would have been more of a forefront discussion if the Blue Devils were in control at halftime. Nonetheless, the sophomore quarterback has the potential to be a starting quarterback at the next level and yesterday was evidence for that claim.
Who Helped Mensah the Most

There does not need to be much of a discussion when identifying who stepped up the most for Mensah on Saturday against the Yellow Jackets.

The Harvard transfer wide receiver was monumental in Duke's offensive output against Georgia Tech, securing 13 passes for 172 yards and a successful two-point conversion.

Barkate made his impact early, right out of the gates, totaling four receptions for 71 yards on the first drive, including a 35-yard reception on the first play of the game for Duke's offense.

It can be safely said that Barkate is the clear-cut top pass-catching option for Mensah and this offense.

