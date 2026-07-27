Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 5
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We have now reached our top five spots in our Duke football 2026 top 30 players series.
Over the last several weeks, we have been counting down the top 30 players on Duke football's roster heading into the 2026 season. Not only did we go over several returners poised for much bigger roles this coming season, but also several newcomers who Duke fans may not know much about.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff had to hit the transfer portal pretty aggressively this offseason after several big-time departures, both via the NFL Draft and transfer portal, set the team back a few steps.
Offensively, Duke notably lost quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Both transferred to Miami at the very last second, sending the program into a spiral as Diaz and Co. scrambled to find a replacement at the position.
At 2026 ACC Football Kickoff this summer, Mensah did not hesitate to throw some shade Duke's way.
"At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released," Mensah said at ACC Football Kickoff. "Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."
"Just seeing the type of roster Miami has. I wanted to compete for a national championship. I set a lot of personal goals for myself, and I believe Miami was the spot to do that," he later added.
Mensah and Barkate were not the only notable losses for the Blue Devils. Defensively, Chandler Rivers, Terry Moore, Vincent Anthony Jr., Caleb Weaver, and Wesley Williams departed. Offensive tackles Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina are also gone.
This forced Diaz and Co. to utilize the transfer portal to find replacements, and these new faces will be very intriguing to follow throughout training camp and early in the regular season.
Many of the newcomers for Duke come from mid-major schools. Some have struggled to see the field at a premium rate, while others were significant contributors on either side of the ball. However, we still have yet to see how any of them will translate to the Power Conference level.
Walker Eget will be Duke's new starting quarterback. Portal additions like wide receivers Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) and Jared Richardson (Penn), cornerbacks Che Ojarikre (Stanford) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and safety Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) are a few of the names who will need to produce quickly in order for the Blue Devils to have success.
However, several returning Blue Devils will also be thrust into larger roles in 2026. Throughout this top 30 players series, we have discussed that the Blue Devils will probably need to rely on defense to stay atop the ACC standings. There are several question marks on both sides of the ball, but the defense feels like a more proven unit.
That means that several returners will have to take major jumps forward to ensure the Blue Devils have one of the better defensive units in the ACC, similar to the 2024 campaign. We continue our 2026 top 30 players series with a returning safety who has the skill set to be the Blue Devils' best overall player on the defensive side of the ball.
Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 5 S DaShawn Stone
Safety DaShawn Stone is entering his redshirt junior campaign with the Blue Devils and projects to be one of the team's best overall players heading into the season.
Coming out of high school, Stone was ranked as a 3-star prospect and was rated as the No. 107 safety and No. 32 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports 2023 Composite Rankings. The A.C. Reynolds High School (NC) product held offers from schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
However, Stone elected to stay home and play for the Blue Devils, where he will now become a catalyst on the defensive side of the ball.
After seeing action in five games as a true freshman, Stone became a mainstay in the Blue Devils' secondary in his second year with the program. In 2024, Stone played in all 13 games in a reserve role, recording 54 total tackles, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He finished sixth on the team in tackles and led the team in forced fumbles.
2026 was the year when Stone broke onto the scene as a legit safety in the ACC. The 6'3", 195-pound safety tallied 86 tackles, three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. Stone finished second on the team in tackles and tied the team lead in picks.
Stone and linebacker Luke Mergott are the headline returners for the Blue Devils, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Stone will start right away alongside either Andrew Pellicciotta or Smith-Young at the safety spots.
Duke's defense as a whole took a step back in 2025, but Stone was one of the major return pieces for Diaz and Co. He will need to be one of the Blue Devils' best players overall for the defense to improve from a lackluster 2025 performance.
Other Top 30 Stories:
No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud
No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper
No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed | No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine