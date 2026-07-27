Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 5

We have now reached our top five spots in our Duke football 2026 top 30 players series.

Over the last several weeks, we have been counting down the top 30 players on Duke football's roster heading into the 2026 season. Not only did we go over several returners poised for much bigger roles this coming season, but also several newcomers who Duke fans may not know much about.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff had to hit the transfer portal pretty aggressively this offseason after several big-time departures, both via the NFL Draft and transfer portal, set the team back a few steps.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Duke notably lost quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Both transferred to Miami at the very last second, sending the program into a spiral as Diaz and Co. scrambled to find a replacement at the position.

At 2026 ACC Football Kickoff this summer, Mensah did not hesitate to throw some shade Duke's way.

"At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released," Mensah said at ACC Football Kickoff. "Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just seeing the type of roster Miami has. I wanted to compete for a national championship. I set a lot of personal goals for myself, and I believe Miami was the spot to do that," he later added.

Mensah and Barkate were not the only notable losses for the Blue Devils. Defensively, Chandler Rivers, Terry Moore, Vincent Anthony Jr., Caleb Weaver, and Wesley Williams departed. Offensive tackles Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina are also gone.

This forced Diaz and Co. to utilize the transfer portal to find replacements, and these new faces will be very intriguing to follow throughout training camp and early in the regular season.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the newcomers for Duke come from mid-major schools. Some have struggled to see the field at a premium rate, while others were significant contributors on either side of the ball. However, we still have yet to see how any of them will translate to the Power Conference level.

Walker Eget will be Duke's new starting quarterback. Portal additions like wide receivers Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) and Jared Richardson (Penn), cornerbacks Che Ojarikre (Stanford) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and safety Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) are a few of the names who will need to produce quickly in order for the Blue Devils to have success.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, several returning Blue Devils will also be thrust into larger roles in 2026. Throughout this top 30 players series, we have discussed that the Blue Devils will probably need to rely on defense to stay atop the ACC standings. There are several question marks on both sides of the ball, but the defense feels like a more proven unit.

That means that several returners will have to take major jumps forward to ensure the Blue Devils have one of the better defensive units in the ACC, similar to the 2024 campaign. We continue our 2026 top 30 players series with a returning safety who has the skill set to be the Blue Devils' best overall player on the defensive side of the ball.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) and Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) react during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 5 S DaShawn Stone

Safety DaShawn Stone is entering his redshirt junior campaign with the Blue Devils and projects to be one of the team's best overall players heading into the season.

Coming out of high school, Stone was ranked as a 3-star prospect and was rated as the No. 107 safety and No. 32 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports 2023 Composite Rankings. The A.C. Reynolds High School (NC) product held offers from schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Stone elected to stay home and play for the Blue Devils, where he will now become a catalyst on the defensive side of the ball.

After seeing action in five games as a true freshman, Stone became a mainstay in the Blue Devils' secondary in his second year with the program. In 2024, Stone played in all 13 games in a reserve role, recording 54 total tackles, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He finished sixth on the team in tackles and led the team in forced fumbles.

2026 was the year when Stone broke onto the scene as a legit safety in the ACC. The 6'3", 195-pound safety tallied 86 tackles, three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. Stone finished second on the team in tackles and tied the team lead in picks.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stone and linebacker Luke Mergott are the headline returners for the Blue Devils, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Stone will start right away alongside either Andrew Pellicciotta or Smith-Young at the safety spots.

Duke's defense as a whole took a step back in 2025, but Stone was one of the major return pieces for Diaz and Co. He will need to be one of the Blue Devils' best players overall for the defense to improve from a lackluster 2025 performance.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed | No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr.