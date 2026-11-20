The Duke football program looks to bounce back after a hard-fought defeat to Miami in Coral Gables last weekend.

Even in a loss, the Blue Devils showed a lot of good things, and the program was hit with more great news on Thursday, as it was reported that head coach Manny Diaz would remain in Durham despite being a top candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Florida State.

Duke (7-3, 4-3 ACC) is in the hunt for a third consecutive nine-win season under Diaz, and it will meet Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) next on Friday night for Senior Night. The Tigers are in the midst of another disappointing campaign, and this is certainly a winnable contest for Diaz and Co.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven wins is already a fairly successful season for the Blue Devils, relative to what most folks around college football expected from them before the year got going, but they can add to that win total before the end of the season.

Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils host Clemson on Senior Night.

How To Watch Duke Football vs. Clemson

Date: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Dana Boyle (reporter)

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) before kickoff against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football vs. Clemson Series History

Duke is 18-37-1 all-time against Clemson, including a 13-15 record at home versus a 5-20-1 record on the road. The Blue Devils are actually on a two-game win streak against Clemson after losing the previous five meetings between the two schools. Last year, Duke took down Clemson 46-45 on the road in dramatic fashion. The last time the Tigers defeated the Blue Devils in Durham was in 2012, when Clemson left with a 56-20 victory.

Duke Football vs. Clemson Preview

Clemson will be without its top two quarterbacks this weekend, as both Christopher Vizzina and Tait Reynolds have been ruled out. Fifth-year player Trent Pearman, a former walk-on, will be the Tigers' starting quarterback against the Blue Devils. He has 29 career pass attempts, totaling 129 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Duke may be coming off a road loss to the Hurricanes, but it's still got momentum on its side. On the other hand, the Tigers are coming off an ugly 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech last weekend. With two games left in the regular season, the Blue Devils have a chance to build some momentum on Friday night before meeting a feisty Wake Forest club on the road.