SI:AM | Duke Suffers Historic Loss to Illinois as Andrej Stojaković Erupts for 46
In this story:
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’ve given up on trying to figure out how the College Football Playoff committee determines its rankings.
In today’s SI:AM:
🟠 Huge night for Illini star
🐘 CFP committee’s Alabama bias
🏈 More NFL playoff changes?
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Time to take the Illini seriously
Illinois just handed Duke its worst home loss in more than 40 years.
The No. 10 Illini went into Cameron Indoor Stadium last night and stomped the No. 5 Blue Devils, 99–78. It was the largest margin of victory by a Duke opponent in Durham since North Carolina won by 24 in 1983.
The Tar Heels won that game behind 32 points from sophomore Michael Jordan. This time around, the Illini also benefited from a superstar performance. Senior Andrej Stojaković, the son of former NBA player Peja Stojaković, erupted for 46 points—the most ever for a player facing Duke at Cameron and one point shy of the all-time individual scoring record against the Blue Devils.
Even more embarrassing for Duke, the blowout came against an Illinois team that wasn’t playing at full strength. Preseason All-American David Mirković has yet to play this season as he recovers from a foot injury, and returning starter Jake Davis hasn’t played since the first game of the season due to a shoulder injury.
Stojaković shot 14-for-21 from the floor and 16-for-20 from the line. Unlike his 6'10" father, who was known primarily as a three-point threat, the 6'7" Stojaković did most of his damage in the paint. All but three of his made field goal attempts, including two three-pointers, came in the lane.
It wasn’t just Stojaković killing the Blue Devils, though. As a team, Illinois outrebounded Duke 54–34. After the game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer called his team out for its lack of effort.
“We’re soft,” Scheyer told reporters. “That shows in the rebounding. That shows in the paint. We’re bigger than they are. We gave up 20 more points, 20 more rebounds. That’s going to be addressed.”
Pistons snap Spurs’ streak
Speaking of shorthanded teams pulling off road upsets, the Pistons went into San Antonio and came away with a signature victory that snapped the Spurs’ 12-game win streak.
Detroit was without two starters (Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson) and two key bench pieces (Isaiah Joe and Ron Holland II) but still stymied the red-hot Spurs in a 105–93 win. It was San Antonio’s first loss since it dropped its opening two games of the season.
Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins led the way for the Pistons. Cunningham led all scorers with 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting, while Jenkins was close behind with 25 points on 11-for-21 shooting. Ausar Thompson chipped in 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
The Pistons, who finished last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, had lost three of their previous five games before last night. Walking into San Antonio without four rotation players and handing the defending Western Conference champions their first loss in nearly a month is a statement win for a Pistons team looking to assert itself in the top half of a strong Eastern Conference.
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The top five…
… things I saw last night:
5. Christian Pulisic’s bicycle kick goal against Haiti. The U.S. men’s national team won 2–0 in Mauricio Pochettino’s final game as manager.
4. Dom Dorwart’s tough catch to score the game-winning touchdown for Ohio against Ball State.
3. The Stars’ two goals with their own net empty to force overtime against the Golden Knights. Dallas’s Miro Heiskanen scored the winner in OT.
2. Victor Wembanyama’s unstoppable pass to himself off the backboard.
1. Devin Vassell’s no-look reverse layup.
📺 What we’re watching today …
NBA
Bucks at Heat, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays his first game against the team that traded him to Miami after 13 years in Milwaukee. Each team is going in opposite directions. The Bucks are on a 10-game losing streak, while the Heat have won their last five.
Celtics at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Men’s college basketball
No. 3 UConn vs. No. 12 Arizona, 9 p.m. ET, FS1
Women’s college basketball
No. 19 Ole Miss at No. 19 Ohio State, 7 p.m., FS1
NHL
Bruins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Dan Gartland writes Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, and is the host of the “Stadium Wonders” video series. He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate. Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion (Season 1, Episode 5).Follow Dan_Gartland