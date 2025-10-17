What to Expect from Duke’s Receivers vs. Georgia Tech
The Duke Blue Devils' passing attack is a well-balanced operation with Darian Mensah distributing the ball all over the field. However, two receivers have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
Wideouts Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown have accounted for a combined 53 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns. Those add up to 47% of Mensah's passing yards, 37% of Mensah's completions, and 33.3% of Mensah's passing touchdowns.
It goes without saying that these two receivers are Mensah's primary targets and most trusted pass catchers.
Barkate and Brown's importance to the offense cannot be measured, and the Blue Devils will certainly be leaning on the two receivers in the passing game against Georgia Tech.
So, what exactly are the expectations for these two wideouts, who have made it clear and obvious that they are the go-to options for Mensah?
Both Barkate and Brown are not reliant on volume to produce on a regular basis. Barkate has no game with more than five receptions, while Brown has only three games with at least six catches.
Brown does have one game with only one reception for 17 yards, which came against Illinois in Week 2. On the other hand, Barkate has accumulated 65 yards in every game this season, while securing a touchdown in three contests.
While both receivers games are vastly different, their skill-sets mesh well with each other, opening up opportunities for each other in different areas of the field.
Brown is the speedster who takes the top off the defense, but also creates yard after the catch in the intermediate sections of the field. Barkate is Mensah's safety blanket across the middle of the field. At 6'1" and 195 pounds, Barkate is a polished route-runner, and his presence dates back to his days at Harvard.
Head coach Manny Diaz spoke on this during the offseason when Barkate transferred to Duke.
Diaz's Thoughts
"He was one of the top guys in the country a year ago in terms of contested catches and we felt like that would be an important add to our offense, Diaz said.
"What has impressed us in the first 12 days so far [in camp] is his body control, his acceleration, and his top-end speed. His ability to sink his hips and run really good routes has been very impressive."
That has been the case so far this season, and Barkate and Brown have each demonstrated at various points that they are superb route technicians.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE