How Cooper Barkate Has Performed Through Six Weeks
The senior wideout, who transferred from Harvard, is another example of a player who has made an immediate impact on a rising collegiate program that has slid under the radar.
Barkate has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Darian Mensah's breakout campaign, but at the same time, the veteran wideout has made Mensah's life extremely more manageable.
The 23-year-old receiver has been depended on as the safety blanket for this offense, catching multiple passes across the intermediate sections of the field.
Now, let's take a look at how Barkate has fared well so far this season, as the Blue Devils have jumped out to a strong start.
Production: A-
Barkate is the Blue Devils' leading receiver with 26 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.
Volume is hit or miss for the Barkate, but he has illustrated that he can produce even when he is not peppered with targets in the passing attack.
That is evident when assessing Barkate's weekly production. He does not have one game with more than five receptions, but also no outing with fewer than 65 receiving yards. This is a point in the case that he does not need volume to produce steady numbers.
The former Harvard receiver has four receptions accounting for at least 34 yards, including two of 40+ yards on the season. He is a receiver who can excel in the middle parts of the field while producing explosive plays.
Route-Running: A
Dating back to his days at Harvard, Barkate has demonstrated that he is a route-running savant. Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, spoke about this feature of Barkate's game during the offseason.
- "He was one of the top guys in the country a year ago in terms of contested catches and we felt like that would be an important add to our offense," Diaz said. "What has impressed us in the first 12 days so far [in camp] is his body control, his acceleration, his top-end speed. His ability to sink his hips and run really good routes has been very impressive."
That praise from Diaz has been validated in the early portion of this season, as Barkate has repeatedly shown the ability to beat cornerbacks at the point of attack and off the line of scrimmage.
His skill set is a perfect fit in this offense with Que'Sean Brown taking the top off the defense, opening up vacated spaces for Barkate to operate in.
As long as Mensah continues to give his receivers opportunities to make plays with the ball in their hands, Barkate will carry this production and success into the latter half of the season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.