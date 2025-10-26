Duke’s Outlook Changes After Wake Forest Upsets SMU
The Wake Forest Demon needed a last-second field goal against the SMU Mustangs in a 13-12 win on Saturday.
This game was the definition of a slugfest, as both teams combined for eight turnovers, including Wake Forest fumbling twice inside SMU's 10-yard line. Despite those blunders, Wake Forest's defense continued to stifle the Mustangs' offense, keeping the Demon within striking distance.
Following the gut-wrenching loss at the last second of the game, SMU is no longer undefeated in conference play and now joins a crowded group of teams with one loss in ACC competition.
Keeping all of that in mind, here is how the result of this game affects the Duke Blue Devils moving forward and their aspirations to qualify for the ACC Championship game.
What Does SMU Loss Mean for Duke?
Making up ground while serving a bye week is an ideal scenario for a team in a tight, competitive race in a premier conference.
The Blue Devils fall under that category, as the Mustangs missed ample opportunities to put the game away against Wake Forest, who were seemingly begging SMU to end the game on multiple occasions.
As mentioned, Wake Forest committed two turnovers deep in the red zone, which could have easily ended with two touchdowns. Instead, Wake Forest left the field empty-handed in both instances.
It's a loss SMU could not afford, as the Mustangs still have Miami and Louisville hovering on their upcoming slate of games. SMU failed to separate itself from Duke and the rest of the top competitors in the ACC, creating more parity in the conference standings.
Additionally, this game was another example of how better off the Blue Devils are with their current quarterback situation. Football comes down to the quality at that position, which head coach Manny Diaz alluded to earlier this week.
- "I felt the missing link in our offense was the ability for a quarterback to create plays off schedule," Diaz said. "Everyone understands that position and the value it has in correlation to winning and losing."
SMU's quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 21-of-39 pass attempts for 171 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Wake Forest's signal caller Deshawn Purdie completed 14-of-26 passes for 183 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
Duke may still have an uphill battle to reach the conference championship, but as long as Darian Mensah is upright and behind center, the Blue Devils cannot be counted out in the ACC.
