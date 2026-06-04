This Offensive Lineman Could Be Duke’s Saving Grace at Tackle

The Duke Blue Devils football program looks to become the first repeat champions in the ACC since 2019 and 2020, as they have retooled a roster ravaged by the loss of several starters due to various reasons this offseason.

Head coach Manny Diaz has always been able to do more with less, leading the Blue Devils to back-to-back nine-win seasons, last season's ACC Championship, and a win in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The challenges feel taller this year, especially after major losses at wide receiver and quarterback in the final hours of the transfer portal, along with departures from the NFL Draft.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of those departures is offensive tackle Brian Parker II. Duke's successor to the All-American tackle, Nick Del Grande, offers the tools and experience to be the team's saving grace at the position and then some.

Nick Del Grande Could Be Duke's Shining Light Up Front

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

For the past three seasons, Del Grande has been a staple at offensive tackle for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the past two seasons while also allowing just a handful of sacks in those few years in Myrtle Beach. Last season for the Chanticleers, Del Grande allowed just nine pressures on 98 true pass sets, according to Pro Football Focus. Bottom line: Duke found a potential gem at offensive tackle.

This is important for a few reasons: Parker is not an easy player to replace, but having stability and consistency along any or all parts of the offensive line is critical to the Blue Devils success on offense, especially with the unit being led by true sophomore running back Nate Sheppard and transfer quarterback Walker Eget. Duke also faces a handful of great defenses in the ACC this season, and quality pass protection will be needed to keep the conference's best pass rushers at bay.

Del Grande Could Be One of Several Standout Transfers for Duke

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz did an impressive job with his transfer portal class this offseason, landing Del Grande and Eget to become important starters at two highly valuable positions. He also landed an explosive wideout in Javen Nicholas, and defensive backs such as Kyon Loud, Patrick Smith-Young, and Che Ojarikre. With a well-established roster already in place before the additions from the portal, Diaz has an impressive group to work with.

Del Grande was one of the best offensive linemen in the Sun Belt Conference. As he heads into his final year of college eligibility, he'll have a chance to not only become one of the best in the ACC but also make a name for himself to be selected in next year's NFL Draft.