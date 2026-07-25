Former Top Recruit Ready To Break Out for Duke Football

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will need a lot of newcomers and returners to step up next season if the Blue Devils are going to have a chance to defend their 2025 ACC Championship.

After the roster was decimated by a myriad of transfer portal and NFL Draft departures, several new faces will be asked to fill those voids.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the Blue Devils' incoming transfers have shown proven production at the mid-major level, while others have struggled to see the field altogether.

Here's one Duke newcomer who has a chance to finally prove his high ranking out of high school was correct.

Owen Wafle in Position To Break Out With Blue Devils

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke landed defensive tackle Owen Wafle this offseason out of the transfer portal. Wafle was considered a marquee prospect out of high school but has struggled to find rhythm throughout his collegiate career.

Coming out of The Hun School (NJ), the 6'2", 285-pound defensive front piece was rated as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 9 player out of the state of New Jersey, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite Rankings.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle held offers from big-time schools, including Iowa, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. Wafle ultimately committed to Michigan. As a freshman with the Wolverines, Wafle struggled to see the field at all. It only took one season for the New Jersey product to hit the portal, as he transferred to Penn State.

Wafle appeared in nine games for the Nittany Lions, but logged just five total tackles. He then looked for his third stop in as many years, and ultimately landed at Duke. Owen's father, David, played football at Duke from 1990 to 1993.

Path Is Set for Wafle To Be Major Contributor

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils lost a large chunk of production on the defensive line, mainly in Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. Wafle now enters a position where he can start right away and revive his college career.

Wafle projects as one of Duke's starting defensive tackles alongside returner Preston Watson. He is one of two 4-star recruits on Diaz and Co.'s d-line, as sophomore Bryce Davis enters his second season with Duke.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' defensive front will be one of the most important position groups on the team next season, as generating pressure will be crucial, given that the Duke offense is poised to experience some early hiccups with so many new faces.

Wafle now heads to his father's alma mater with the pathway to becoming a mainstay on the defensive line.