Former Top Recruit Ready To Break Out for Duke Football
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Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will need a lot of newcomers and returners to step up next season if the Blue Devils are going to have a chance to defend their 2025 ACC Championship.
After the roster was decimated by a myriad of transfer portal and NFL Draft departures, several new faces will be asked to fill those voids.
Some of the Blue Devils' incoming transfers have shown proven production at the mid-major level, while others have struggled to see the field altogether.
Here's one Duke newcomer who has a chance to finally prove his high ranking out of high school was correct.
Owen Wafle in Position To Break Out With Blue Devils
Duke landed defensive tackle Owen Wafle this offseason out of the transfer portal. Wafle was considered a marquee prospect out of high school but has struggled to find rhythm throughout his collegiate career.
Coming out of The Hun School (NJ), the 6'2", 285-pound defensive front piece was rated as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 9 player out of the state of New Jersey, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite Rankings.
Wafle held offers from big-time schools, including Iowa, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. Wafle ultimately committed to Michigan. As a freshman with the Wolverines, Wafle struggled to see the field at all. It only took one season for the New Jersey product to hit the portal, as he transferred to Penn State.
Wafle appeared in nine games for the Nittany Lions, but logged just five total tackles. He then looked for his third stop in as many years, and ultimately landed at Duke. Owen's father, David, played football at Duke from 1990 to 1993.
Path Is Set for Wafle To Be Major Contributor
The Blue Devils lost a large chunk of production on the defensive line, mainly in Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. Wafle now enters a position where he can start right away and revive his college career.
Wafle projects as one of Duke's starting defensive tackles alongside returner Preston Watson. He is one of two 4-star recruits on Diaz and Co.'s d-line, as sophomore Bryce Davis enters his second season with Duke.
The Blue Devils' defensive front will be one of the most important position groups on the team next season, as generating pressure will be crucial, given that the Duke offense is poised to experience some early hiccups with so many new faces.
Wafle now heads to his father's alma mater with the pathway to becoming a mainstay on the defensive line.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine