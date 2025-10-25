Blue Devil Country

Evaluating Duke's Linebacker Room After Eight Weeks

The Blue Devils' defense has been banged up this season, and the linebacker room is no exception.

Logan Brown

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Duke's 4-3 start can mostly be attributed to the offense's explosiveness. The Blue Devils have scored 33.9 points per game this season, and the passing game has soared during conference play.

Defensively, the Blue Devils have been banged up, reaching deep into their depth at times to plug holes at different spots.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts to wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The linebackers have been tested this season, with a few key players missing time with injuries and the fact that the Duke defense has faced some potent rushing attacks. In coverage, the inexperience has shown, with running backs popping out in delayed routes or receivers finding space in the middle of the field.

Sep 2, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) celebrates with his teammates during second half of the game against Temple University at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The most season guy in the room, graduate Nick Morris Jr., went down against NC State with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Since then, coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have relied on a core four in the middle of the defense, and one true freshman who popped out in his minimal play time this season.

The Core Four Linebackers

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs with the ball and is defended by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have done a decent job stopping the run this season, allowing 117 yards per game. Having already faced rushing attacks like Georgia Tech's and NC State's, both of which rank in the top half of the ACC this season, that's a pretty solid spot to be at.

Following the injury to Morris, linebackers Jaiden Francois and Luke Mergott have led the room in snaps. Tre Freeman and Kendall Johnson have also been reliable contributors, but have missed time this season.

Mississippi Rebels running back Logan Diggs (22) fends off Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mergott has been the most well-rounded defender in the room so far, earning a 66.3 overall grade this season according to Pro Football Focus. He has 32 tackles this season and made two pass deflections, being the most reliable Blue Devil linebacker in coverage.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Francois has been a mixed bag in his first season in Durham. A transfer from Utah State by way of UCF, Francois leads the room with 38 tackles and one sack. He's also missed a handful of tackles this year and been picked apart in coverage, allowing 13 catches on 15 targets as the primary defender. His snaps on passing downs have decreased recently.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Freeman might be the best of the bunch. The second-year starter relays signals for the Duke defense and his athleticism comes in handy against dual-threat quarterbacks, like Haynes King, who they faced last week. Freeman has made 27 tackles this season and snagged an interception off NC State's CJ Bailey.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Johnson is one of the best run defenders on the team. He missed two games with an injury earlier this year, and the difference with him on the field is noticeable. He's a secure tackler and has made an impact blitzing through the line and on the edge. He's tallied three hits on the quarterback and one sack this season, while making 22 tackles across his five games of action.

The surprise of the position came in just one game, but is still worth mentioning. True freshman Elliott Schaper played a big role against Cal, after Freeman and Johnson both went down with injuries. Schaper relished the opportunity, leading the team with 12 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in the win.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Freeman and Johnson both returned healthy against Georgia Tech last week, diminishing Schaper's role again to just six snaps. It was a bit surprising given his strong showing, but against a powerful running game, the Blue Devils opted for more experience and limited the rotation to the main four.

Duke will be tested again next week with Clemson. The Tigers don't run the ball as efficiently as previous opponents, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, but do go over the middle in the passing game often.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The main rotation will likely stick this season given their experience. While the Duke secondary has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks, the Duke linebacker room has been a pleasant surprise this year.

