Evaluating Duke's Linebacker Room After Eight Weeks
Duke's 4-3 start can mostly be attributed to the offense's explosiveness. The Blue Devils have scored 33.9 points per game this season, and the passing game has soared during conference play.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have been banged up, reaching deep into their depth at times to plug holes at different spots.
The linebackers have been tested this season, with a few key players missing time with injuries and the fact that the Duke defense has faced some potent rushing attacks. In coverage, the inexperience has shown, with running backs popping out in delayed routes or receivers finding space in the middle of the field.
The most season guy in the room, graduate Nick Morris Jr., went down against NC State with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Since then, coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have relied on a core four in the middle of the defense, and one true freshman who popped out in his minimal play time this season.
The Core Four Linebackers
The Blue Devils have done a decent job stopping the run this season, allowing 117 yards per game. Having already faced rushing attacks like Georgia Tech's and NC State's, both of which rank in the top half of the ACC this season, that's a pretty solid spot to be at.
Following the injury to Morris, linebackers Jaiden Francois and Luke Mergott have led the room in snaps. Tre Freeman and Kendall Johnson have also been reliable contributors, but have missed time this season.
Mergott has been the most well-rounded defender in the room so far, earning a 66.3 overall grade this season according to Pro Football Focus. He has 32 tackles this season and made two pass deflections, being the most reliable Blue Devil linebacker in coverage.
Francois has been a mixed bag in his first season in Durham. A transfer from Utah State by way of UCF, Francois leads the room with 38 tackles and one sack. He's also missed a handful of tackles this year and been picked apart in coverage, allowing 13 catches on 15 targets as the primary defender. His snaps on passing downs have decreased recently.
Freeman might be the best of the bunch. The second-year starter relays signals for the Duke defense and his athleticism comes in handy against dual-threat quarterbacks, like Haynes King, who they faced last week. Freeman has made 27 tackles this season and snagged an interception off NC State's CJ Bailey.
Johnson is one of the best run defenders on the team. He missed two games with an injury earlier this year, and the difference with him on the field is noticeable. He's a secure tackler and has made an impact blitzing through the line and on the edge. He's tallied three hits on the quarterback and one sack this season, while making 22 tackles across his five games of action.
The surprise of the position came in just one game, but is still worth mentioning. True freshman Elliott Schaper played a big role against Cal, after Freeman and Johnson both went down with injuries. Schaper relished the opportunity, leading the team with 12 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in the win.
Freeman and Johnson both returned healthy against Georgia Tech last week, diminishing Schaper's role again to just six snaps. It was a bit surprising given his strong showing, but against a powerful running game, the Blue Devils opted for more experience and limited the rotation to the main four.
Duke will be tested again next week with Clemson. The Tigers don't run the ball as efficiently as previous opponents, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, but do go over the middle in the passing game often.
The main rotation will likely stick this season given their experience. While the Duke secondary has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks, the Duke linebacker room has been a pleasant surprise this year.
