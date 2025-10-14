Where Duke's Defense Ranks Nationally After Week 7
Total defense, passing defense, rushing defense, sacks, turnovers
The Duke defense has been up-and-down so far in 2025. Hosting a run-heavy offense like No. 12 Georgia Tech this weekend will be one of its biggest tasks to date.
The numbers for the Blue Devils are mostly in the middle of the pack in year two under coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. The highs are dominating showings against Syracuse, where they allowed just three points.
The lowest of lows has come at the hands of Illinois and Duke, both losses for the Blue Devils. While the Duke offense did them no favors with a combined six turnovers in those games, the defensive unit has struggled to contain quarterbacks downfield.
The Blue Devils have surrendered 25.5 points per game so far this season, 78th in the nation. However, similar to their offensive output, the defense has improved greatly since conference play began. Duke is giving up just 19 points per game in ACC play, second-best in the league.
Where Duke Ranks
Patke's group is also middle of the pack in total defense this season, allowing 375 yards per game, 79th in the country, and nearly six yards per play.
Most of that yardage comes through the air, where the Blue Devils' secondary has had a hard time keeping up. They allow 252.7 passing yards per contest. In all but one game, the opposing quarterbacks have topped 220 passing yards, with NC State's CJ Bailey holding the high-water mark at 364 yards.
Something that has helped the Blue Devils stay in games despite their pass defense has been the pass rush. Vincent Anthony Jr. is currently sixth in the country with 6.5 sacks this season, leading a unit that has 17 sacks total, tied for 19th in the nation.
The Blue Devils are also top 20 in turnover margin, currently with five more takeaways than turnovers. They've generated eight interceptions and four fumbles this season. Against a Yellow Jackets offense that wants to put the ball on the ground, pulling the ball loose has to be an emphasis this week.
Speaking of the run defense, that is an area the Duke defense can be happy about. They are 42nd in the country by allowing 123.2 yards per game. It's not a glowing number, but it does mean the Blue Devils can be more aggressive on the ground this week against Georgia Tech.
