Duke Football's Most Critical ACC Contender Rematch Looming Large

There is an important game late in the season for the Duke Blue Devils that is going under the radar, and it could have massive implications for Duke’s ceiling for the 2026 season.

Next season will feature a rematch of last year’s ACC championship game. On Oct. 23, 2026, the Blue Devils will take on Virginia in a road matchup that will be broadcast on ESPN. The Blue Devils knocked off Virginia in the championship game to take home the ACC crown despite a 7-5 overall record, and the game likely kept Virginia out of the College Football Playoffs.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers, led by head coach Tony Elliott, will be looking for revenge this time around. Virginia managed an 11-3 record last season despite the shocking loss in the conference title game, and next season’s matchup could prove just as pivotal given how late in the season it comes.

Duke Looking To Prove Itself

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke will be looking to prove its victory over Virginia to take home the ACC title wasn’t a fluke. They’ll have to do it with a significantly different look on their roster, however.

Quarterback Darian Mensah, who carried Duke’s offense last season amongst the leaders in nearly every passing category, transferred to the national championship runner-ups in the form of the Miami Hurricanes in the offseason, leaving the Blue Devils without a star player under center for the time being.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz has helped spearhead a quick turnaround of Duke’s football program, and despite losing his star quarterback to the transfer portal, there’s optimism that the Blue Devils can survive the loss and still remain a highly competitive team in a strong ACC conference.

Why The Matchup is Pivotal

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, a win over the Cavaliers late in the season could be the difference between bowl eligibility and not. In the weeks that follow, the Blue Devils will see Boston College, NC State, Miami, and Clemson before finishing off the season against Wake Forest.

With a challenging slate to round out the regular season, they’ll need to pick up key wins over some of these teams, and their rematch with Virginia is included in that. Duke will certainly be up to the task next season as they try to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them after last season’s miracle run to the ACC title.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils were the unlikely champions last season, and they’ll look to prove that they are legit ACC contenders this time around in 2026.