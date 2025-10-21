Top Three Offensive Performances vs. Georgia Tech
The Duke Blue Devils loss over the weekend was not filled with disappointment and lackluster performances. In fact, there were players on both sides of the ball who made it eveident how high Duke's ceiling is when everything is clicking.
This will focus on the offensive side of the ball, and who stood out against the Yellow Jackets' defensive personnel.
With all that being said, here are the top three offensive performers from the Blue Devils' perspective.
WR - Cooper Barkate
The Harvard transfer receiver was dominant against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and he was the best and most proficient player on the field.
Barkate took advantage of the Yellow Jackets playing soft zone coverage, sliding into vacated spaces on all levels of the field.
The senior wideout caught 13 passes for 172 yards. From the get-go, it was obvious Barkate was going to have a monster day, as he secured a 35-yard catch-and-run, which was inches away from being a 97-yard house call.
Barkate was not only the safety valve in the passing game, but he also served as the primary first read, which more often than not, was the only answer Duke needed on several drop backs.
QB - Darian Mensah
Mensah has proven to be one of the most valuable commodities in this year's transfer portal. The former Tulane quarterback has elevated his play and production since entering the fold as Duke's starting signal caller.
At first, his statistical production could have been viewed as fluke, as the Blue Devils' early-season schedule was against mediocre competition.
However, Mensah has demonstrated that those performances were no fluke. On Saturday, the sophomore quarterback completed 32-of-44 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.
Some of that was empty-calorie production, as Duke managed a scoring drive in garbage time, but nonetheless, Mensah has continued to fly under the radar as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country.
RB - Nate Sheppard
A storyline heading into Saturday's game was how would the carries be divided between three capable running backs.
Well, the freshman running back led the backfield with 15 rushing attempts. His 50 yards on the ground left a bit to be desired, but it was clear who the most explosive and impactful runner on the Blue Devils is.
Anderson Castle rushed for 32 yards on 11 rushing attempts, which is a pedestrian 2.9 yards per carry.
Sheppard's workload should continue to expand down the latter part of the 2025 season.
