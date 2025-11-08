Blue Devil Country

Three Storylines to Watch as Duke Takes On UConn

The Blue Devils get a break from conference play, but momentum is on the line against Connecticut on Saturday.

Logan Brown

Sep 14, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils faces off with Connecticut Huskies during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils faces off with Connecticut Huskies during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke (5-3) will visit UConn (6-3) this Saturday for a non-conference game that the Blue Devils would surely like to take rolling into a big home matchup next week.

It's the back end of a two-week road trip for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. After narrowly escaping Clemson in a thrilling shootout last week, Diaz will need his defense to regroup and step up against another efficient and powerful offense.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While Duke has played better competition within a power conference this season, UConn should not be overlooked because of its independent status. In fact, the programs are very similar this year.

Both teams have potent passing games and the ability to run the ball effectively in certain situations. Neither team turns the ball over. They are led by efficient quarterbacks. They also have defenses that occasionally seem incapable of getting a stop.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jim Mora has flipped the Huskies program since taking the job before the 2022 season. While Duke might be focused on the ACC race, this can't be a game to take lightly. Here are some storylines to watch play out on Saturday.

1) Will Duke pivot to the ground game?

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, we're asking whether the Blue Devils will run the ball. It's not a matter of whether they can or cannot; it's more about whether or not they will try.

On one hand, you could look at the success Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, and the rest of the passing attack have had the past few weeks and continue to lean into that. If it's not broken, why fix it?

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UAB Blazers running back Solomon Beebe (11) runs the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Duke's defense has really struggled to string together stops throughout a game. After a good start against Clemson, the defense gave up big plays on the ground and in the airletting the Tigers back into it. The Blue Devils' defense spent 34 minutes on the field against both Clemson and Georgia Tech, and both defenses had a hard time late in the game.

UConn is another team that likes to throw the ball around the yard and has one solid back to pick up chunks along the way. This will be another challenge for the Duke defense, so why not help them out?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle have been on the back burner for the past two games. Against the Tigers, Sheppard carried 13 times for 60 yards and a late score, while Castle had just five carries for 24 yards.

Duke can really run the ball when it wants to. The Blue Devils average 4.6 yards per carry this season and 136 yards per game. The Huskies allow 174.9 rushing yards per game (105th in FBS). This is the perfect week to slow down the tempo and not put the defense on the field as much.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If Duke can build an early lead and start running the ball effectively with the true freshman and veteran transfer tailbacks, they could not only win the game but win with some juice in the tank defensively at the end of the night. This is all about complementary football.

2) Can Duke force Joe Fagnano into mistakes?

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) warms up before the start of the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Duke defense, when the 11 defenders do step on the field, they'll have to contend with a seasoned quarterback. Fagnano first debuted in college football in 2019. Seven seasons later, Fagnano is having his best season with the Huskies.

He's thrown for 2,529 yards, 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Huskies have miraculously only turned the ball over once this season, which was a fumble by star wideout Skyler Bell against Florida International.

Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bulls in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke hasn't forced a turnover in a month, being shutout since snagging four interceptions against Cal on Oct. 4. That is, unless you count the final play against Clemson last week and the fumble after all of the laterals.

It's a UConn strength versus a Duke weakness. The Blue Devils' secondary was picked apart last week and will likely have trouble again with Bell, who is second in FBS with 997 receiving yards this season. That said, the pass rush could thrive in a spot like this.

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke has not had the ability to sit back and tee off on quarterbacks in the backfield, but they could this week. Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams both haven't had a sack since the Cal game, but the Huskies have allowed 11 sacks this season to far inferior defensive fronts.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz could opt to walk a linebacker like Jaiden Francois or Tre Freeman up to the line and rush from the middle to put more weight on the Connecticut offensive line. If they want to force Fagnano into some miscues, getting pressure and making him play from behind the chains might be the route to go.

3) Can Duke avoid the letdown spot?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This is the obvious one, but still worth mentioning. Diaz and the coaching staff will say they aren't looking past this one, but for the players, fresh off a big, emotional win over Clemson, it's feasible to say the Blue Devils could come out slow in this one.

It's also a look-ahead spot, as the Blue Devils will return to Durham next week to host No. 14 Virginia in a game that could be make-or-break for their ACC title hopes, and everything that could follow that.

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against et Ball State Cardinals in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Huskies have the potential to strike quickly offensively and do similar things Clemson did on the ground in the first half last week. Cam Edwards is a strong back with a low center of gravity, rushing for 815 yards and nine touchdowns this season. UConn can wear a defense out quickly.

The Blue Devils must come prepared on Saturday for a close game. While losing doesn't hurt their ACC standings, it can kill the momentum rolling into the game circled on the calendar next week. No sleepwalking this week.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.