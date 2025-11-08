Three Storylines to Watch as Duke Takes On UConn
Duke (5-3) will visit UConn (6-3) this Saturday for a non-conference game that the Blue Devils would surely like to take rolling into a big home matchup next week.
It's the back end of a two-week road trip for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. After narrowly escaping Clemson in a thrilling shootout last week, Diaz will need his defense to regroup and step up against another efficient and powerful offense.
While Duke has played better competition within a power conference this season, UConn should not be overlooked because of its independent status. In fact, the programs are very similar this year.
Both teams have potent passing games and the ability to run the ball effectively in certain situations. Neither team turns the ball over. They are led by efficient quarterbacks. They also have defenses that occasionally seem incapable of getting a stop.
Jim Mora has flipped the Huskies program since taking the job before the 2022 season. While Duke might be focused on the ACC race, this can't be a game to take lightly. Here are some storylines to watch play out on Saturday.
1) Will Duke pivot to the ground game?
Once again, we're asking whether the Blue Devils will run the ball. It's not a matter of whether they can or cannot; it's more about whether or not they will try.
On one hand, you could look at the success Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, and the rest of the passing attack have had the past few weeks and continue to lean into that. If it's not broken, why fix it?
On the other hand, Duke's defense has really struggled to string together stops throughout a game. After a good start against Clemson, the defense gave up big plays on the ground and in the airletting the Tigers back into it. The Blue Devils' defense spent 34 minutes on the field against both Clemson and Georgia Tech, and both defenses had a hard time late in the game.
UConn is another team that likes to throw the ball around the yard and has one solid back to pick up chunks along the way. This will be another challenge for the Duke defense, so why not help them out?
Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle have been on the back burner for the past two games. Against the Tigers, Sheppard carried 13 times for 60 yards and a late score, while Castle had just five carries for 24 yards.
Duke can really run the ball when it wants to. The Blue Devils average 4.6 yards per carry this season and 136 yards per game. The Huskies allow 174.9 rushing yards per game (105th in FBS). This is the perfect week to slow down the tempo and not put the defense on the field as much.
If Duke can build an early lead and start running the ball effectively with the true freshman and veteran transfer tailbacks, they could not only win the game but win with some juice in the tank defensively at the end of the night. This is all about complementary football.
2) Can Duke force Joe Fagnano into mistakes?
Speaking of the Duke defense, when the 11 defenders do step on the field, they'll have to contend with a seasoned quarterback. Fagnano first debuted in college football in 2019. Seven seasons later, Fagnano is having his best season with the Huskies.
He's thrown for 2,529 yards, 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Huskies have miraculously only turned the ball over once this season, which was a fumble by star wideout Skyler Bell against Florida International.
Duke hasn't forced a turnover in a month, being shutout since snagging four interceptions against Cal on Oct. 4. That is, unless you count the final play against Clemson last week and the fumble after all of the laterals.
It's a UConn strength versus a Duke weakness. The Blue Devils' secondary was picked apart last week and will likely have trouble again with Bell, who is second in FBS with 997 receiving yards this season. That said, the pass rush could thrive in a spot like this.
Duke has not had the ability to sit back and tee off on quarterbacks in the backfield, but they could this week. Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams both haven't had a sack since the Cal game, but the Huskies have allowed 11 sacks this season to far inferior defensive fronts.
Diaz could opt to walk a linebacker like Jaiden Francois or Tre Freeman up to the line and rush from the middle to put more weight on the Connecticut offensive line. If they want to force Fagnano into some miscues, getting pressure and making him play from behind the chains might be the route to go.
3) Can Duke avoid the letdown spot?
This is the obvious one, but still worth mentioning. Diaz and the coaching staff will say they aren't looking past this one, but for the players, fresh off a big, emotional win over Clemson, it's feasible to say the Blue Devils could come out slow in this one.
It's also a look-ahead spot, as the Blue Devils will return to Durham next week to host No. 14 Virginia in a game that could be make-or-break for their ACC title hopes, and everything that could follow that.
The Huskies have the potential to strike quickly offensively and do similar things Clemson did on the ground in the first half last week. Cam Edwards is a strong back with a low center of gravity, rushing for 815 yards and nine touchdowns this season. UConn can wear a defense out quickly.
The Blue Devils must come prepared on Saturday for a close game. While losing doesn't hurt their ACC standings, it can kill the momentum rolling into the game circled on the calendar next week. No sleepwalking this week.
