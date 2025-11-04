Defensive Grades From Duke's Thrilling Week 10 Win
On Saturday, defense was optional in Death Valley. Duke's high-flying offense made enough plays late to steal a 46-45 win over rival Clemson, their first win on the road in the series since 1980.
Manny Diaz has seen his defense struggle the past few weeks. Against Georgia Tech, they ran out of gas and couldn't stop the rushing attack down the stretch as the Yellow Jackets pulled away.
Against the Tigers, they simply couldn't stop Cade Klubnik. He threw for a career-high 385 yards and two touchdowns, willing Clemson back from an early deficit and battling to the very end. Duke also had a tough time against Clemson on the ground, where they ran for 175 yards and 5.9 yards per carry.
Duke still managed to come up with a crucial stop in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning touchdown drive for Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils. That has to count for something.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils still hand in some strong performances on defense, particularly in the secondary. Here are the top five defenders for Duke from Saturday's wild win (minimum 30 snaps).
5. LB Luke Mergott
Duke's middle linebacker was a steady force against the run, as he has been all season long. He once again struggled in pass coverage over the middle, allowing three catches for 33 yards, but that's not what they ask him to do. He's there to fill gaps in the run defense and make tackles.
Mergott led the team with 12 tackles and didn't miss any opportunities against a Clemson backfield that ran strongly behind Adam Randall and Gideon Davidson.
According to PFF, Mergott finished with an overall grade of 62.7, with a tackling grade of 84.9, a run defense grade of 78.8, and a coverage grade of 49.9.
4. LB Tre Freeman
Freeman played more inside than usual and was a secure tackler on Saturday. He did allow three catches for 34 yards, but he also made good use of his limited blitzes, picking up one quarterback hurry.
The senior linebacker made seven tackles in the game and didn't allow much to get outside of him on the weak side of the offense. He also forced a fumble early in the second quarter, but Clemson recovered.
According to PFF, Freeman had an overall grade of 64.7, with a tackling grade of 65.5, a run defense grade of 60.4, a pass rush grade of 70.3 and a coverage grade of 62.7.
3. DE Wesley Williams
The Blue Devils only had one sack in the game, but were still able to generate pressure on Klubnik. Williams has been great on the edge this season opposite side from Vincent Anthony Jr. while rushing the passer.
Williams made four tackles, one for a loss, and hurried Klubnik three times. He lined up outside the tackle as a pure edge rusher all day and set the edge to stop the run well. Everything Clemson got on the ground mostly came between the tackles, so Williams played well in that regard.
According to PFF, Williams earned an overall grade of 66.9, with a 73.1 run defense grade and a 52.6 pass rush grade.
2. CB Landan Callahan
Callahan did a nice job stepping up for the injured Kimari Robinson at corner, alongside Moussa Kane, who only played 21 snaps but did well enough to get a mention on this list.
The redshirt freshman made eight tackles, which just shows how often the Blue Devils were chasing open receivers downfield. However, Callahan held up on his own, only allowing three catches for 11 yards. He did a good job coming up and making tackles against quick passes outside and on runs that did bounce outside. If Robinson misses more time, Callahan should be a confident replacement.
According to PFF, Callahan earned a grade of 69.0, with a tackling grade of 81.7, a coverage grade of 67.8 and a run defense grade of 68.3.
1. CB Chandler Rivers
Once again, Duke's top corner had a great day, even in the face of receivers like Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore for Clemson. Rivers only allowed one catch for five yards while defending Williams and only allowed two catches all day.
Rivers locked up half the field and slid into the slot corner role for a little bit. He made five tackles and had one pass breakup, which came on Clemson's final drive. He's continued to carry a secondary that has struggled this season without Terry Moore.
According to PFF, Rivers earned an overall grade of 73.7, with a coverage grade of 73.4, a tackling grade of 67.5 and a run defense grade of 73.3.
