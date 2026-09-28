Duke Football Showing Progress Cleaning Up Key Issue
In this story:
The Duke football program has a lot going for it right now.
Head coach Manny Diaz has the program off to a 4-0 start for the second time in his three-year tenure after the Blue Devils took down FCS William & Mary at home this Saturday, 62-7.
With each game, Duke keeps improving. This feels like a perfect time to head into the bye week with a ton of momentum before conference play really gets rolling.
This team hasn't had many glaring issues over its first four games, but its most glaring problem was probably penalties. Duke did a good job addressing those this weekend.
How Duke Football Cleaned Up Penalty Woes
Heading into Week 4, the Blue Devils ranked 128th nationally in penalty yards per game (81.67) and had accumulated 28 total penalties. Now, it hadn't felt like a detrimental issue because it hadn't really hindered Duke in any of its first three games this season. However, if not addressed, it could quickly become a key concern late in winnable league outings.
Granted, it was against an FCS opponent, but Duke cleaned up the penalties for the most part against William & Mary, tallying six total for 60 yards. Four of them were holding calls. The Blue Devils must monitor their penalty woes once conference play gets underway; although it hasn't been a major issue so far, it could be in the future.
Duke accumulated nine penalties for 80 yards against Stanford and 11 penalties for 112 yards against Illinois on the road. The Blue Devils have been dominant in the second half of games so far this season, outscoring opponents 62-6 in the second half over four games, but it's a key issue that could become an Achilles' heel down the line.
In his postgame press conference after the win over William & Mary, Diaz explained how the team cleaned up the flags.
"Yeah, it's better. The holds are still you know, costly more than they should. But we're showing signs of improvement...But we are getting better," Diaz said.
Simple Fix, but a Crucial One
In the grand scheme of things, penalties can really only be cleaned up by stopping committing them. It sounds simple, but Diaz and Co. must keep a close eye on it as ACC play gets underway.
Duke is one of four ACC squads to begin the year at 4-0, along with Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. Heading into two straight winnable outings after the bye week, Duke is in a very good spot.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine