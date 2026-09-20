Duke Football Stock Report: How WR Room Making Strides

The Duke Blue Devils are looking better and better with each week and comes and goes.

Duke improved to 3-0 on the year with a convincing 35-7 victory at home over Stanford on Saturday. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff seem to have once again flipped a roster and turned it into a true ACC contender.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' home bout with the Cardinal kicked off a four-game stretch of very winnable games for Duke. Next, it will host William & Mary, face Georgia Tech on the road, and host North Carolina. A 28-point victory on the heels of a quality road win over Illinois was a good place to start.

Duke's wide receiver room was probably the biggest question mark for the program heading into the year, and in some ways, it still is. But it showed signs of improvement in Week 3.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Gets Multiple Guys Involved

Quarterback Waker Eget backed up his impressive showing against Illinois with another solid performance against Stanford, completing 14 of his 24 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The giveaway came on the first offensive drive of the game for Duke, and from there on out, the San Jose State transfer looked smooth.

Over the first two weeks of the year, not only was the actual production from the wide receiver corps a big question, but also who was going to be the leading receivers on the team. Week 3 was the most well-rounded the receiving corps has looked this year, as Eget got several guys involved.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Burton has been a big emergence for the Blue Devils so far, being the team's leading receiver in each of its first two games. Burton had just one reception for 10 yards against the Cardinal.

For the first time this season, Penn transfer Jared Richardson made some plays. After coming in from the portal generally expected to take over Duke's WR1 duties, we had yet to hear his name called all year. After notching a grand total of zero catches through the Blue Devils' first three games, Richardson had three receptions for 44 yards in the win over Stanford. It wasn't the most eye-popping stat line, but the 6'3" target is getting involved.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Jeremiah Hasley also had his best game of the season, and fans should expect more of what they saw in Week 3. Hasley led the Blue Devils in receiving with five receptions for 88 yards.

Overall, Eget connected with seven different pass-catchers, the most so far this season, for a total of 202 yards and a score.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Receiver Room Doesn't Need To Be Special

It's pretty clear that Duke will lead with the run game in 2026. Nate Sheppard put together another superstar outing, and CJ Campbell looks like a great complementary back. The passing game doesn't need to be nearly as lethal as it was in 2025; it just has to be effective. That's what it was this weekend.

Eget looked poised once again and found different targets without forcing anything. This was the best the Blue Devils' passing game has looked all season, and this offense is developing into something scary for the rest of the ACC.