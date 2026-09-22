Glaring Issue Duke Football Must Improve To Be Successful

The Duke football program is 3-0 to begin the 2026 season after defeating Stanford 35-7 at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Duke has continued to take steps forward on both sides of the ball week to week and is one of four ACC teams to begin the year at 3-0, along with Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team looks complete, and the guys in the locker room are buying into their roles. With a very favorable upcoming slate, the Blue Devils look poised to be a threat in the ACC once again.

However, there is one clear area that the Blue Devils must improve if they are going to be successful in 2026.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs out of the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Penalty Woes Must Be Cleaned Up

Through the first three games of the season, Duke looks well-rounded. Unlike in 2024 or 2025, it doesn't seem like one side of the ball determines success. Both ends must contribute, and Duke has a clear identity.

However, through the first three games of the year, the Blue Devils have struggled mightily with penalties. Duke has accumulated 28 penalties through its first three contests this year and ranks 124th nationally in penalty yards per game (82.5).

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the most part, these penalties haven't hindered the Blue Devils to an extreme extent. However, late in their road win over Illinois, a few offensive penalties stalled a drive and gave Illinois the ball back with a chance to change the game. Luckily, Duke remained in front, but the penalties could've been a major blow.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) tackles Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Must Clean Up Penalty Issues Quickly

With Duke's upcoming schedule, it probably has some time before the penalties become a major deciding factor in a game. Duke will host William & Mary next, a contest the Blue Devils should win with few issues.

However, Diaz's squad will jump right back into conference play after hosting the Tribe, first taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta, then hosting North Carolina. Those are two winnable games that Duke probably has to have to contend at the top of the ACC this season, and sacrificing yards at such a high clip in conference games can become a real challenge to overcome.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) tries to elude the tackle of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have improved consistently through their first three games and have a secure identity. Duke knows its formula for success, and it's hard to spot a glaring personnel issue that could potentially hold it back down the line. However, penalties have been a real issue and need to improve sooner rather than later.

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