Duke Football Mailbag: Improvements Needed and Emerging Players

The Duke Blue Devils have put the rest of the ACC on notice through their first three games of the 2026 college football season.

Duke's Week 2 road win over Illinois felt like the needle mover to really change the trajectory of the 2026 campaign for the Blue Devils, despite the win coming so early in the year. Week 3 was also telling, as Duke continued to execute at a high level despite returning home to face Stanford in a contest it was expected to win comfortably.

This Duke team looks complete and has a clear identity. Still, there's always room for improvement. Here are three glaring questions around the program as it heads into a Week 4 date with William & Mary.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke Clean Up the Penalties?

The Blue Devils are getting key contributions on both sides of the ball, and no single position group seems to desperately need to improve for the team to succeed. However, penalties have been the team's clear Achilles' heel so far.

Over three weeks, the Blue Devils have committed 28 penalties and rank 128th nationally in penalty yards per game (81.67).

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, it hasn't really been a detriment, but it could certainly cause problems in the future. Against Illinois, Diaz's club committed 11 penalties for a total of 112 yards, including a couple late in the game to stall an offensive drive and give Illinois a chance to regain momentum.

Penalties haven't felt like a drastic issue because they haven't cost the Blue Devils a win. However, as ACC play moves along, that area will need to improve. With so many winnable games on the schedule, letting penalties remain a problem could cost the Blue Devils some games in the future.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Jay Green (5) breaks up the pass attempt to Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Emerges at the Wide Receiver Position?

Three weeks into the year, the wide receiver position is still probably the biggest question mark on the team. Now, it's been effective as a unit through Duke's last two games, but it's still unclear who will be the heavy hitters in the pass-catching department.

Jonah Burton led the team in receiving in each of the first two weeks, but only had one catch for 10 yards against Stanford. Jared Richardson was finally a factor after going catchless in Duke's first two games, notching three receptions for 44 yards against the Cardinal.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley is the team's leading receiver with 10 catches for 177 yards, and superstar running back Nate Sheppard leads the team in receiving touchdowns with three. Now, I'm not sure Diaz and Co. necessarily need one or two guys to step up as the top options, and the wide receiver room could operate as a rotation all year. Duke might not have one of the best receivers in the ACC like it did last season, but it's got several viable options.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Is Duke's Next Big Test?

With Duke's 2026 expectations shifting completely over the last couple of weeks, it will likely be expected to win several upcoming games that it may not have been expected to win in the preseason. This weekend against William & Mary at home should be a comfortable win; Duke will follow that with a trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech before returning home to face North Carolina.

The Blue Devils take on Virginia in Charlottesville on Oct. 23, but a 6-0 start may no longer be possible; it may be the expectation. Both Georgia Tech and North Carolina are vulnerable, and Duke has looked like a better team than both through the first three weeks of the year. Now, the Blue Devils will still need to execute and win these games, but they will probably be expected to come out on top in all of their next three outings.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still a little early to tell which programs are the top dogs in the ACC, but Miami, Louisville, SMU, and maybe Pittsburgh look like they could pose a real challenge. However, the Blue Devils will not face many of the (presumed) elite teams in the league. Duke achieving a 3-0 record over its next three games is very realistic, but outside of Miami, it has a real chance to win practically every remaining game on its schedule.