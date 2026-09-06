Stock Up, Stock Down Report: Duke Football Wide Receiver Room

The Duke Blue Devils walked away from Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night with a 1-0 record.

Duke took down Tulane 17-3, though it probably should've been a much bigger margin. Star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard provided practically the entirety of the Blue Devils' offensive production, with the passing game struggling.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget had a lackluster debut with the Blue Devils, as the offense as a whole tallied 13 receptions for 131 yards. Wide receiver was probably the biggest question mark on the team heading into the regular season, and aside from the personnel, the operation itself needs work.

After Week 1, let's take a look at which receivers boosted or lost stock.

Riser: Jonah Burton

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's hard to really gauge which receivers truly "boosted" their stock against Tulane, given there was a lack of a passing attack at all, but Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton seemed to be one of Eget's favorite targets.

Eget missed Burton in the first half on what would likely have been a big touchdown play, but aside from that, Burton was still productive. He notched three receptions for 38 yards, which, relative to the rest of the Duke receiving room, was the best stat line of the night. Burton wasn't discussed much throughout the summer, but it looks like he could be a consistent piece of the offense.

Faller: Javen Nicholas (?)

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I put the question mark next to Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas' name because he didn't play against the Green Wave. Nicholas was ruled out (undisclosed) shortly before kickoff. Nicholas was generally expected to be one of the Blue Devils' top pass-catching options, and it remains unclear as of now when he will be back in the lineup.

So, Nicholas didn't necessarily drop his stock; he just didn't play. Ideally, the Blue Devils get him back sooner rather than later.

Riser: Jeremiah Hasley

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Jah'rie Garner (48) and Tulane Green Wave cornerback Macho Stevenson (21) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley's box score numbers won't jump off the page (two receptions for 36 yards), but he was targeted more than the numbers will show.

Eget missed Hasley on back-to-back plays in the red zone at the end of the first half, both on plays when he was open. Hasley entered the season as arguably the best tight end in the ACC, and there's no question he will be a focal point of the attack going forward.

Faller: Jaivon Solomon

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) follows a blocker downfield during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was pretty high on redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon heading into the season. With a slew of guys seemingly battling for that third starting receiver spot, I thought Solomon had a great chance to take it. He didn't provide much in the regular-season opener, as Solomon did not have a catch.

Now, the lack of a passing game as a whole obviously plays a part in this, but I was hoping to see more from Solomon in Week 1. With guys like Jayden Moore, Jamien Little, and Kavon Simmons also battling for time, Solomon will need to work to become a consistent contributor. It seems like Duke could use a rotation at receiver, possibly with Solomon getting solid time.