Grading Every Duke Football Position Group After Week 4

The Duke football program heads into its bye week with a lot to be proud of.

Duke is one of four teams in the ACC with a 4-0 record, along with Pittsburgh, Miami, and Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have improved steadily in each game so far this season and have proven themselves as a legitimate threat in the ACC.

This year's squad looks like the most complete team under head coach Manny Diaz. No side of the ball determines success, and every position group contributes. Let's grade each position group after Week 4.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) looks to pass during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: A

Starter Walker Eget looked smooth in his limited time against William & Mary, completing 16-of-22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan then came in and looked very impressive in his first extended action as a college quarterback.

Mahan completed 6-of-7 passes for 126 yards and three passing touchdowns, along with two rushes for 13 yards. As long as Eget remains healthy, he has earned the starting job. However, Mahan looked fantastic, proving Duke has a bright future at the quarterback position.

True freshman Terry Walker III also saw his first collegiate action, completing 2-of-4 passes for 44 yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back: A+

The running back room for Duke continues to be the strength of this club. Nate Sheppard only notched nine carries but still went for 116 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.9 yards per attempt against the FCS Tribe. CJ Campbell totaled nine carries for 41 yards. Sheppard will be the catalyst for this team once league play fully gets going, so getting the sophomore some extended rest was a good thing.

True freshmen CJ Givers and Jayvian Tanelus saw some extended action in the lopsided victory. Givers had three carries for 36 yards and his first collegiate score, and Tanelus notched nine carries for 69 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Yale transfer Wilhelm Daal also got in for three carries for seven yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe defensive back Brendan Robinson (25) attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver: B+

It still doesn't seem like the Blue Devils have established a bona fide top wide receiver on this team, but that's totally fine as long as the unit is productive as a whole.

Jonah Burton led the team in receiving for the third time in four weeks, tallying five catches for 63 yards. Additionally, five Blue Devils caught their first career touchdowns in a Duke uniform: Jaivon Solomon, Jared Richardson, Jayden Moore, Brody Keefe, and Kavon Simmons.

This room is deep and has a lot of talent.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End: A-

Jeremiah Hasley is finding a rhythm and is probably the best pass-catcher on this team. He went for just three catches for 18 yards against the Tribe, but is tied with Burton for the team lead in catches (13) and leads the team in receiving yards (195).

Nate Kurisky logged two catches for 21 yards and Jake Taylor hauled in two receptions for 17 yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: A

The offensive line is staying fairly healthy and making Duke's skill players' lives easier. Eget has only taken one sack this season, and the running backs are finding consistent running lanes.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tackles William & Mary Tribe running back Josh Miller (9) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: A-

We probably shouldn't take too much away from the 62-7 win over William & Mary, but the defensive line is consistently improving. The Blue Devils notched four sacks and nine tackles for loss against the Tribe while surrendering just 17 total rushing yards. William & Mary also went just 3-for-13 on third down.

The front seven as a whole is deep and will be crucial once league play gets fully underway.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: A-

Sixth-year player Nick Morris Jr. is having a hot start to 2026 after missing most of the 2025 campaign with a leg injury. Morris totaled three tackles against the Tribe and currently leads the team in total tackles (23).

Elliott Schaper and Luke Mergott each went for three tackles as well.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe wide receiver Khylil Johnson (5) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerbacks Dylan Flowers (0) and Kyon Loud (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks: B+

Duke's transfer duo, Kyon Loud (Montana) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), remain productive. William & Mary combined for 153 passing yards and 170 total yards of offense.

The secondary was one of the biggest question marks for the Blue Devils heading into the year, but both Loud and Flowers have stepped up into big-time roles. Duke looks like it has an improved pass defense from 2025.