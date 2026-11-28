Duke football hung in there for a little while, but couldn't complete the major upset big against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

The Blue Devils lost their third straight, falling 31-7 to the Demon Deacons. Here are a few winners and losers from the action in Duke's regular-season finale.

Winners

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (10) runs a keeper against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Dan Mahan

The Blue Devils sent out regular starting quarterback Walker Eget for the first series of the game before sending redshirt freshman Dan Mahan onto the field for a scheduled series in the second of the game. From there, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff rolled with their young, dual-threat quarterback. Eget returned in the fourth quarter, but Mahan got some serious time.

It was clear pretty early that Mahan adds a new element for the Blue Devils at the quarterback position since he is a threat with his legs. Eget doesn't have much upside as a rusher, so putting Mahan in the game added a new dimension to how Duke could run the offense. Mahan made some good plays and some nice throws on the move, but it wasn't an all-star performance. Nonetheless, it was valuable experience for Duke's potential future starting quarterback.

If Mahan returns to Durham in 2027, he will assuredly be in the mix to be the team's Week 1 starter. Obviously, the transfer portal exists, but Mahan has shown some flashes and is a big threat with his legs. Even though it wasn't a superstar outing, it's valuable experience against a really good team for the Burlington, North Carolina, native.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) tackles Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Kam Shanks (5) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-Half Defense

Wake Forest has been arguably the best offensive team in college football over the last several weeks. Over the Demon Deacons' eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend, they had scored at least 30 points in all eight games, over 40 in six, and over 50 in four. Wake had also been one of the best first-quarter scoring teams in the country.

The Blue Devils held Wake Forest scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season and became the third team to score first against the Demon Deacons in 2026. Duke headed into the halftime locker room down 10-7, which was a success given how dangerous Wake has been offensively all year.

Losers

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Five Minutes of the Third Quarter

Duke has been one of the best second-half defenses in college football this season, but has stumbled a bit over its two-game losing streak. The Blue Devils allowed 23 second-half points two weeks ago to Miami and 17 last weekend against Clemson.

Across the entire second half, Duke did a fine job containing Wake, but the first five minutes of the third quarter opened the floodgates. Diaz and Co. tried an onside kick to begin the second half, and the Deacs recovered it and returned it for a score. Wake Forest scored on its next offensive possession to tally 14 points in the first five minutes of the second half - a major gut-punch for Duke, and the offense ultimately couldn't recover.