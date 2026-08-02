2 Blue-Chip Recruits Ready To Make Big Impact for Duke Football

The Duke football program is not heading into the 2026 college football season with very high expectations.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff did a solid job in the transfer portal and with the 2026 recruiting class, and now some of these new additions need to step up if the Blue Devils are going to be competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Outside of Miami at the top, the ACC as a whole feels fairly wide open. Add in the fact that Duke's schedule is not the most daunting in the world, and there is real room for hope for Blue Devil fans.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke football isn't a program littered with blue-chip prospects, but there are two on this season's roster who will both likely play big roles for the program in 2026.

Let's go over these two former high-end prospects and what their roles in Durham this season could look like.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

Bryce Davis isn't well-known on a national scale quite yet, but within the Duke fan base, he has some high expectations heading into his sophomore year with the Blue Devils.

Coming out of high school, the 6'3", 265-pound defensive end was a 4-star prospect, rated as the No. 73 overall player and No. 7 defensive end, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings. He's actually the highest-rated recruit in the history of the Duke program.

Oct 28, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) shoves Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) out of bounds during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Duke 23-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Davis operated in a reserve role, tallying 10 total tackles and a pass deflection. The North Carolina native is expected to take a pretty major leap, given that much of Duke's defensive line production from 2025 is gone.

Davis is in line to start right away and is poised to be a mainstay on the defensive line for the Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DT Owen Wafle

Owen Wafle and Davis will be partners on the defensive line this season, but Wafle had a bit of a different path to Durham.

Wafle was also a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class, rated as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. The 6'2", 285-pound lineman originally committed to Michigan. After one season, he transferred to Penn State, where he recorded five total tackles.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The redshirt sophomore is now at his third collegiate stop in as many seasons, looking to revive his college career with the Blue Devils. Wafle also has a great chance to start right away, leaving Duke with two former top prospects on the defensive line.