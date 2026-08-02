2 Blue-Chip Recruits Ready To Make Big Impact for Duke Football
In this story:
The Duke football program is not heading into the 2026 college football season with very high expectations.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff did a solid job in the transfer portal and with the 2026 recruiting class, and now some of these new additions need to step up if the Blue Devils are going to be competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Outside of Miami at the top, the ACC as a whole feels fairly wide open. Add in the fact that Duke's schedule is not the most daunting in the world, and there is real room for hope for Blue Devil fans.
Duke football isn't a program littered with blue-chip prospects, but there are two on this season's roster who will both likely play big roles for the program in 2026.
Let's go over these two former high-end prospects and what their roles in Durham this season could look like.
DE Bryce Davis
Bryce Davis isn't well-known on a national scale quite yet, but within the Duke fan base, he has some high expectations heading into his sophomore year with the Blue Devils.
Coming out of high school, the 6'3", 265-pound defensive end was a 4-star prospect, rated as the No. 73 overall player and No. 7 defensive end, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings. He's actually the highest-rated recruit in the history of the Duke program.
As a rookie, Davis operated in a reserve role, tallying 10 total tackles and a pass deflection. The North Carolina native is expected to take a pretty major leap, given that much of Duke's defensive line production from 2025 is gone.
Davis is in line to start right away and is poised to be a mainstay on the defensive line for the Blue Devils.
DT Owen Wafle
Owen Wafle and Davis will be partners on the defensive line this season, but Wafle had a bit of a different path to Durham.
Wafle was also a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class, rated as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. The 6'2", 285-pound lineman originally committed to Michigan. After one season, he transferred to Penn State, where he recorded five total tackles.
The redshirt sophomore is now at his third collegiate stop in as many seasons, looking to revive his college career with the Blue Devils. Wafle also has a great chance to start right away, leaving Duke with two former top prospects on the defensive line.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine