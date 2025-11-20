Position Battles That Could Decide Duke's Matchup vs North Carolina
Duke and North Carolina are set to renew a historic rivalry in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Neither program has had the season they once hoped for, but records can be thrown out when it comes to a heated matchup like this one.
The Blue Devils have lost three of their previous four games, most recently falling at home to Virginia in an ugly showing and settling at 5-5. The defense has been a nightmare to watch and has been incapable of getting a stop at times. Offensively, Jonathan Brewer has orchestrated success to the tune of 33.4 points per game, but turnovers and inconsistent play have become an issue.
Darian Mensah has been the biggest win out of the portal for Duke, throwing for 3,007 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's been the catalyst for the offense, but lately has fallen off the wagon and struggled to keep the offense consistent through four quarters.
On the other side, year one under Bill Belichick has left a lot to be desired for North Carolina. With a record of 4-6, the Tar Heels need to win their final two games to qualify for bowl season.
The six-time Super Bowl champ has been under the microscope this season, for reasons both on and off the field, and the Tar Heels haven't responded well. North Carolina averages just 18.7 points per game, second-worst in the ACC, while allowing 22 points per game, seventh-best in the conference.
The UNC defense has the ability to fluster Duke's high-powered offense, which could lead to another tight game in this series. Here are some key areas Duke needs to win to take home the Victory Bell on the road.
QB Darian Mensah vs North Carolina's Pass Rush
Mensah's last two games might have been his worst with the Blue Devils. After giving the ball away three times against UConn, Mensah threw for a season-low 212 yards and one touchdown, while completing just 51% of his passes.
Duke's offensive line has been a mixed bag in pass protection this season. The past two games have put more pressure on Mensah, and he has struggled as a result. The Blue Devils have allowed 22 sacks this season.
North Carolina is equipped to take advantage of the edges, posting 28 sacks as a team this season, second-most in the ACC. Defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude leads the conference with 10 sacks this season, rushing off the edge.
He can play on either side of the line, meaning both Bruno Fina and Brian Parker II will have reps against him.
Mensah is still capable of completing passes under pressure. He has completed 68.6% of his attempts when being blitzed, picking up the hot route and getting the ball out quickly. However, when under pressure, Mensah has seven turnover-worthy throws, according to Pro Football Focus.
The key for North Carolina might be through the blitz, using Abou-Jaoude on the edge and linebacker Andrew Simpson as an extra rusher from the middle.
Duke's Front Seven vs North Carolina's Backfield
On the other side, Duke's defense might have an advantage over an opposing offense for once. The Tar Heels have developed more of a passing game with quarterback Gio Lopez in recent weeks, but this could be a week for the front seven of the Blue Devils to feast.
To start, UNC struggles run the ball. The Tar Heels average just 109.2 yards per game on the ground. Demon June leads the backfield with 452 yards and two touchdowns, but he has only recorded 10 or more carries three times this season.
Against the run, Aaron Hall and Josiah Green have been clogging up running lanes inside lately for the Blue Devils. However, teams have run the ball against Duke well on the edges. Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams are much better pass rushers than they are run defenders, and linebackers Tre Freeman, Luke Mergott and Jaiden Francois can occasionally get too spread out and miss tackles.
Duke allows 146.5 yards on the ground per game, 12th in the ACC. Mergott is the most reliable tackler, but Freeman and Francois are more athletic in getting wide and making tackles outside of the box.
The Blue Devils' front seven should be able to put pressure on Lopez, who is very limited in the passing game and has one true go-to receiver in Jordan Shipp. If Chandler Rivers and the secondary can take him out of the game, Lopez could be sitting in the backfield for a while trying to avoid pressure.
WR Cooper Barkate vs DB Marcus Allen
Duke wants to do nothing but throw the ball with Mensah's right shoulder, even if it does not sit well with some. The passing game has been out of sync for the Blue Devils lately, and the key to fixing that this week should be getting back to basics.
And by basics, I mean throwing to Barkate outside the numbers as often as possible. The Harvard transfer has enjoyed a breakout season, catching 53 balls for 869 yards and six touchdowns.
Like the rest of the Duke offense, the past two games have been a struggle for Barkate, for one reason or another. He had trouble separating in man coverage from UConn's Cam Chadwick, holding Barkate to five catches for 50 yards.
Last week, the game script after Duke went down multiple scores and the pressure in the backfield didn't give him many opportunities, as he made three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Marcus Allen is one of UNC's cover corners out wide, and he should draw an assignment against Barkate for most of the day. He's made 26 tackles this season and six pass deflections.
UNC will play a good mix of man coverage and zone with disguised blitzes, as is typical of a Belichick defense. Allen has had trouble in man coverage, occasionally giving up plays over the top and getting beaten at the catch point. Quarterbacks have completed 64.7% of passes with Allen as the primary defender.
This could be a week where Mensah takes some chances with Barkate in solo coverage, which Duke often tries to motion him into.
