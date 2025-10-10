Blue Devil Country

Blue Devils Defense Earns High Grades From Week 6

Duke's defense surrendered zero points to California in a blowout win on the road. Here are the top five performers on the top five performers on Blue Devils' defense against the Golden Bears.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
After being physically dominated in the first quarter and allowing 14 points on the first two drives of the game, Duke's defense buckled down against California. The first 15 minutes of the game were not a good stretch for the defense, but through the next three quarters, the Blue Devils held the Golden Bears to seven points, including none in the entire second half.

Winning cures everything, and although it was a shaky first quarter, Duke ultimately found a way to recover on both sides of the ball.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz awaits the resumption of play against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive side of the ball was a well-rounded unit for the majority of the game. Here are the top 5 defensive performers for the Blue Devils' defense in their Week 6 win over the Golden Bears on the road in California.

5. DE Tyshon Reed

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Reed was competent in this game, producing one pressure and one hurry on 12 total snaps. Although the numbers do not look appealing, his impact on such few opportunities is promising for what he could be with an increased snap count.

According to PFF, Reed posted a 74.2 overall grade, with a 70.6 grade in run defense, a 71.5 tackling grade, and a 66.7 pass rush grade.

4. DE Wesley Williams

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Williams was all over the field against California showing his dominance in creating pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run.

The junior pass rusher totaled seven pressures, two sacks, one quarterback hit, four hurries, five tackles, and six stops on 43 snaps. Williams led the defense in all of those categories, as he utilized his elite athleticism to disrupt California's offensive gameplan.

According to PFF, Williams earned a 75.2 overall grade, an 82.2 grade in run defense, a 78.9 grade in tackling, and a 74.8 grade in pass rushing.

3. CB Landan Callahan

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

For a cornerback, the stat sheet is rarely going to be filled with numbers. A defensive back is supposed to prevent receivers on the opposing team from producing.

Callahan only recorded two total tackles and an assisted tackle, but he was only targeted twice throughout the entire game.

According to PFF, Callahan earned an overall defensive grade of 75.5, with a 79.1 grade in tackling and a 79.5 grade in coverage.

2. DE Bryce Davis

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Davis was another player who made an impact in multiple facets of the game on the defensive side of the ball.

The freshman pass rusher took advantage of Williams dominating on the other side of the line and totaled two pressures, two hurries, two tackles, and two stops. Although he did not record a sack, his overall pressure on California's offensive line created opportunities for his teammates.

According to PFF, Davis earned a 90.7 defensive grade while posting an 89.7 pass-rushing grade, which was the best on the entire defense.

1. SS Andrew Pellicciotta

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Another player with not many statistics, but Pellicciotta shut things down on the back end of this defense, allowing no traffic through the air.

According to PFF, the freshman safety recorded a 91.3 overall grade while posting a dominant 92.3 coverage grade. The tackling and run defense left a lot to be desired, but when a defense has a safety that eliminates virtually everything deep, it makes life easier for the rest of the defense.

