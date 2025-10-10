Blue Devils Defense Earns High Grades From Week 6
After being physically dominated in the first quarter and allowing 14 points on the first two drives of the game, Duke's defense buckled down against California. The first 15 minutes of the game were not a good stretch for the defense, but through the next three quarters, the Blue Devils held the Golden Bears to seven points, including none in the entire second half.
Winning cures everything, and although it was a shaky first quarter, Duke ultimately found a way to recover on both sides of the ball.
According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive side of the ball was a well-rounded unit for the majority of the game. Here are the top 5 defensive performers for the Blue Devils' defense in their Week 6 win over the Golden Bears on the road in California.
5. DE Tyshon Reed
Reed was competent in this game, producing one pressure and one hurry on 12 total snaps. Although the numbers do not look appealing, his impact on such few opportunities is promising for what he could be with an increased snap count.
According to PFF, Reed posted a 74.2 overall grade, with a 70.6 grade in run defense, a 71.5 tackling grade, and a 66.7 pass rush grade.
4. DE Wesley Williams
Williams was all over the field against California showing his dominance in creating pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run.
The junior pass rusher totaled seven pressures, two sacks, one quarterback hit, four hurries, five tackles, and six stops on 43 snaps. Williams led the defense in all of those categories, as he utilized his elite athleticism to disrupt California's offensive gameplan.
According to PFF, Williams earned a 75.2 overall grade, an 82.2 grade in run defense, a 78.9 grade in tackling, and a 74.8 grade in pass rushing.
3. CB Landan Callahan
For a cornerback, the stat sheet is rarely going to be filled with numbers. A defensive back is supposed to prevent receivers on the opposing team from producing.
Callahan only recorded two total tackles and an assisted tackle, but he was only targeted twice throughout the entire game.
According to PFF, Callahan earned an overall defensive grade of 75.5, with a 79.1 grade in tackling and a 79.5 grade in coverage.
2. DE Bryce Davis
Davis was another player who made an impact in multiple facets of the game on the defensive side of the ball.
The freshman pass rusher took advantage of Williams dominating on the other side of the line and totaled two pressures, two hurries, two tackles, and two stops. Although he did not record a sack, his overall pressure on California's offensive line created opportunities for his teammates.
According to PFF, Davis earned a 90.7 defensive grade while posting an 89.7 pass-rushing grade, which was the best on the entire defense.
1. SS Andrew Pellicciotta
Another player with not many statistics, but Pellicciotta shut things down on the back end of this defense, allowing no traffic through the air.
According to PFF, the freshman safety recorded a 91.3 overall grade while posting a dominant 92.3 coverage grade. The tackling and run defense left a lot to be desired, but when a defense has a safety that eliminates virtually everything deep, it makes life easier for the rest of the defense.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.