Underrated Part of Duke's Non-Conference Schedule Scheyer Prioritized

The Duke basketball program will play one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball this season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made it a point over the last few years to put together a stellar slate of early games for his team, but this year is a bit different.

Typically, Duke's rosters over the last several years have been very new and very young. So, scheduling elite opponents forces guys to grow up and gel faster. In 2026-27, the Blue Devils have more continuity and experience than they have over the past few years.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Underrated Part of Duke’s Non-Conference Schedule

Now, that isn't to say that the Blue Devils' gauntlet of a non-conference slate won't be highly beneficial. There's a real chance that Duke will play four top-10 teams in the sport by the new calendar year ( Michigan State, UConn, Illinois, Florida).

However, one aspect of the Blue Devils' non-conference slate has stood out throughout the offseason. Scheyer and Co. deserve a ton of credit for scheduling games in true college basketball environments, something that often feels lacking with so many multi-team events each season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke, Illinois, and Florida probably have the three best rosters in college hoops heading into the year. The Blue Devils will host the Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium in November and will take on UF in Gainesville in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Not only could each of these contests be the best of the entire college basketball season, but they are in true home and road environments.

Beyond Duke getting early exposure in hostile environments or an elite home-court advantage, it's fantastic from a fan perspective to see these games played in true college basketball settings.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many MTEs are played on neutral floors or in NBA arenas, which are still fantastic showings, but it's no secret that real home and road environments provide an added boost.

In a recent appearance on Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Scheyer noted how he's prioritizing getting games in home and road environments.

"Well I think it's important Jon [Rothstein], you know, as much as possible, we'll try to do that every year, where we can have at least one non-conference road game and one home game against a top team, if we can every year," Scheyer said. "And I think it's good for the sport, I think it's great for our fans, and I think it's great to be tested on the road, I really believe in that."

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t Worry, Coach. Tests Are Coming

There's no doubt Duke will be tested throughout its non-conference slate, but its road game with Florida could be a bout between the top two teams in the country.

It's an incredible early test for the Blue Devils, especially in a true road game. Duke has more experience and more key players back than it has in recent years, but these games still provide a wealth of benefits. We are seeing more head coaches prioritize big-time non-conference games, which is a great thing for college basketball.