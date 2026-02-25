Why Duke Sophomore Center Has Been Crucial

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff lost their entire 2024-25 starting lineup to the NBA Draft, including National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg. Scheyer and Co. didn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal much at all, but instead built a roster around the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class and key returners to the program.

Those key returners who have been crucial to this team's success include sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, junior guard Caleb Foster, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba. Both Evans and Foster entered the 2025-26 campaign with fairly lofty expectations, but Ngongba wasn't talked about as much.

However, as the season has progressed, Ngongba's impact on the Blue Devils has become more and more clear on both sides of the ball. It won't always show up in the box score, but he has been an integral part of how the Blue Devils operate on a nightly basis.

As a rookie, Ngongba didn't see much time, partially due to injuries. In 30 appearances, he averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes a night. As the only true center in this year's rotation, he was going to have to take a pretty major leap. However, no one could have anticipated how big that leap was going to be.

The 6'11", 250-pound big man established himself as a solid shot blocker who could anchor the paint defensively as a rookie, but his offensive arsenal needed a lot of work. As a sophomore, Ngongba has progressed mightily in terms of moving his feet, using his body in the paint, and becoming a passer.

Ngongba Is One of the Biggest Breakout Players in the ACC

So far this season, Ngongba is averaging 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks a night. He averaged less than one assist and less than one block a game as a rookie.

His impact won't always show up in the box score, but the advanced statistics show how crucial he is for the Blue Devils, specifically on the defensive end of the floor.

According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba has the fifth-highest Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating of any player in college basketball at 5.04. This essentially measures a player's value defensively when he is on the floor versus when he is not.

He has the 12th-largest change in his Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating from the preseason until now of any player in the sport.

Duke boasts arguably the best defensive unit in college basketball, and Ngongba has been a massive part of that success.

