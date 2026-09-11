Grading Every Duke Football Position Group Heading Into Week 2

The Duke football program has a chance to build early momentum this weekend as it travels to Champaign to take on 1-0 Illinois.

Duke certainly had some bright spots in its Week 1 victory over Tulane last Saturday, but it's clear that some improvements have to be made, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a prime opportunity for Manny Diaz and Co. to set the stage for another overachieving year. Heading into Week 2, let's grade each Duke football position group.

Quarterback: D

Sixth-year quarterback Walker Eget looked all out of sorts against Tulane last weekend, finishing 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards. He missed multiple would-be touchdown throws in the first half alone.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils were able to get by offensively behind an elite showing from star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, but that game plan likely won't be sustainable against a Big Ten foe.

Eget doesn't have to be a superstar, but he must show some command of the offense this week to keep his starting job safe. Week 2 will be a big test for the San Jose State transfer.

Running Back: A+

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke fans couldn't have asked for anything more from star running back Nate Sheppard, as he made a major statement with his 2026 debut.

Sheppard tallied 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns, along with three receptions for 19 yards. He accounted for about 65% of the team's total offensive yards and both of its touchdowns against the Green Wave.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 3-star recruit was fed early, and that will likely continue for the rest of the year. Sheppard will clearly be the catalyst on offense for the Blue Devils, but he can't be the entire offense. Still, he's turning into one of the best backs in the sport.

Aside from Sheppard, Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell went for 10 carries and 25 yards, along with three catches for 22 yards. Other backs like 3-star freshman Jayvian Tanelus could be incorporated in the future.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver: C

It's hard to judge the wide receiver position after Week 1. As we mentioned, Eget missed several big throws. The unit compiled 13 receptions for 131 yards in the game.

Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton showed some flashes, but projected top wideout Jared Richardson didn't even log a catch. Burton was the team's leading receiver with three receptions for 38 yards.

Duke has to get some sort of passing game going and get its receiving corps involved.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Jah'rie Garner (48) and Tulane Green Wave cornerback Macho Stevenson (21) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: B-

Now, in the box score, the tight ends weren't all that productive. Jeremiah Hasley notched two catches for 36 yards, and Jake Taylor had a catch for five yards. However, Eget missed Hasley on back-to-back touchdown throws late in the first half.

The tight ends made themselves available, and they will likely become more of a focal point in the offense moving forward.

Offensive Line: A-

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) blocks Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought the offensive line looked great against the Green Wave, with Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande and California transfer Braden Miller picking up the slack left behind by Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina. Tulane didn't have a single sack against Duke.

The unit created holes for Sheppard in Week 1 and will obviously be a critical force for Sheppard and the rest of the run game going forward. Eget also had time in the pocket most of the time against Tulane.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: A-

Stud sophomore Bryce Davis turned some heads in week one with six total tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. The defense looked great overall, and this line looks very promising for a defense looking to take a step forward in 2026.

Tyshon Reed notched two tackles and a pass deflection, but although not many Blue Devils' box-score numbers will stand out, this unit is deep. Kevin O'Connor, Owen Wafle, Dakota Quinonez, Preston Watson, and David Anderson all look like contributors.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: A

The Blue Devils' linebacker corps, with Nick Morris Jr., Luke Mergott, Bradley Gompers, and Kendall Johnson, could turn into one of the best in the ACC. They looked fantastic against Tulane.

Morris tied the team lead with six tackles and a fumble recovery; Mergott also had six tackles, Gompers had four tackles, a sack, and a TFL, and Johnson had two tackles of his own.

The front seven should excite Duke fans.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary: B+

We'll group the cornerbacks and safeties together here, but given all the new faces and uncertainty, I thought it was a very solid showing.

Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers looked like regular starters at the cornerback spots, and safeties DaShawn Stone and Patrick-Smith Young both have lots of talent.

Kimari Robinson did not suit up against the Green Wave, so hopefully the Blue Devils get him back soon.