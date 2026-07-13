How Michigan Kept Matchup With Duke Basketball Highly Anticipated

The Duke Blue Devils will face arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule in all of college basketball next season. Head coach Jon Scheyer has continuously given his team's grueling non-con slates year after year since he took over in Durham, but this one might be the most daunting.

We're seeing more head coaches across the sport seek out marquee non-conference games early in the season, which is a great thing for college basketball. Some are even coming to true college basketball arenas rather than a neutral venue for a multi-team event.

One of Duke's most anticipated non-con matchups will be against Michigan, but a recent departure could shift expectations of the game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (L) talks with referee Roger Ayers (R) against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dusty May's Departure From Michigan Could Shift Expectations Against Duke

Michigan head coach Dusty May elected to leave college basketball entirely following the 2025-26 season, accepting the head coaching vacancy with the Dallas Mavericks. Scheyer was also heavily pursued by the Mavericks for the job, but he declined.

This was a fairly surprising move to fans around the sport, but it also shifts the expectations for the Wolverines next season a healthy amount. May delivered a National Championship to Ann Arbor in his second season with the program in 2025-26.

Michigan appointed assistant coach Mike Boynton to the interim role and later took off the interim tag on July 10, signing him to a two-year contract as the program's next permanent head coach.

Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. practices at open practice at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After May left, a transfer window opened up for all Michigan players. Five days after a new permanent head coach is appointed, a 15-day transfer window will open up for all Wolverines.

However, Boynton has done a pretty fantastic job keeping his players around.

Both of Michigan's projected starting guards, returners Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, have announced their returns to the program. Additionally, top additions JP Estrella (Tennessee), Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), Jalen Reed (LSU), 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and 4-star recruit Quinn Costello have also reaffirmed their pledges to Ann Arbor.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) brings the ball up the court during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boynton has been May's top assistant for the past few seasons, which likely played a big role in Michigan's ability to retain most of its key pieces.

Still, a coaching change certainly shifts expectations on a program, especially given that May was one of the top head coaches in the sport. With all it retained following May's exit, Michigan should still be considered a true national title contender next season, but Duke could certainly be a slightly bigger favorite.

Michigan head coach Dusty May talks to assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. during the second half of the Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, March 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Boynton's Resume

Boynton joined Michigan's staff after serving as the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2017 to 2024, compiling a 119-109 record and bringing the Cowboys to one NCAA Tournament in 2021, headlined by Cade Cunningham.

The Blue Devils and Wolverines will face off at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The game was originally going to be played at Madison Square Garden, but a media rights dispute forced the venue to be switched.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering all Boynton has done in terms of keeping guys around, Duke's bout with the Wolverines will still be a challenge. However, Duke will probably now be viewed as a slightly bigger favorite, depending on where the Wolverines are come Dec. 21.