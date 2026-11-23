The Duke basketball program kicked off its three-game road trip with a late-night victory in Palm Springs.

Duke defeated Washington State 78-74 on Saturday night to improve to 4-2, with a heavyweight neutral-site bout with No. 3 UConn looming on Wednesday. Overall, the Blue Devils still have a ways to go, but they took a step forward in some respects against the Cougars.

The Blue Devils will take on the No. 3-ranked Huskies and No. 1 Florida in back-to-back games starting Wednesday night, two of the best offensive rebounding clubs in college basketball so far this season. The glass is one key area Duke has to clean up before both marquee brawls.

Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) is fouled as he goes up for a shot during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One-Sided Rebounding Issues

Duke is one of the biggest teams in the country. It has the length, bodies, and talent to win the rebounding battle every night and be one of the best rebounding teams in the sport. In a few games early in the year, the glass has not nearly been as big an advantage as it should be. What's interesting about the Blue Devils' early-season rebounding woes is that they are fairly one-sided.

According to KenPom, Duke ranks 33rd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, but 145th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. We've seen that play out in a few games this season.

Against Washington State on Saturday night, the Blue Devils collected 17 offensive rebounds, but allowed the Cougars to snag 15 of their own. That only turned into five second-chance points against Wazzu, but against the elite teams, that number could certainly be much higher.

Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) and center Patrick Ngongba II (21) head off the court together after a narrow win over the Washington State Cougars in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, the Fighting Illini secured 18 offensive rebounds for 19 second-chance points, while Duke notched 10 offensive boards that turned into 12 second-chance points. Michigan State tallied nine offensive rebounds for six second-chance points in the Champions Classic against Duke, while the Blue Devils grabbed 18 offensive boards for 14 second-chance points.

It's a fairly interesting dilemma, given that Jon Scheyer's crew has been great on one end of the glass, but has really struggled on the other. If anything, it should give Duke fans a good bit of confidence that the issues with defensive rebounding can be cleaned up rather quickly.

In his postgame press conference after the win over Washington State, Scheyer was asked what to expect from Duke on the glass going forward.

"I want you to expect seeing us rebound more," Scheyer said. "And, I think there's some technique involved. I think there's some situational awareness. But then there's also moments where you just got to find a way to come up with the ball. I mean we had multiple times in the second half, that ball was on the ground, you know it's our arrow, we just got to smother it and it's going to be our possession. And we just couldn't grab it."

"And so, again, I'm going to study it. I know these guys want to do a better job with it, and we're going to keep working until we get that thing right. That's the bottom line."

Duke Will Be Tested on the Glass

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) sinks a three-pointer during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winning the glass will probably be a huge part of the Blue Devils' next two games against UConn and Florida. The Huskies currently rank 43rd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, and Florida ranks 16th. Interestingly, UConn has also struggled on the defensive glass, ranking 153rd nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.

The potential is there for Duke to be an elite rebounding squad, but it has to translate to the court. The Blue Devils' next two games will provide prime opportunities.

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