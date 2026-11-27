Duke basketball officially entered the mix of contenders on Wednesday night.

Behind a breakout 25-point performance from John Blackwell, the Blue Devils took down No. 10 UConn 77-63 in Las Vegas to earn their first quality win of the 2026-27 season. It's hard to justify any game in November as a "must-win," but this felt like something along those lines for Duke.

This is a win that will travel all the way to March for the Blue Devils in their eventual hopes of building a resume worthy of a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. On both ends of the floor, Duke took a big step forward on Wednesday night. Dan Hurley didn't hesitate to applaud Jon Scheyer and his group.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley looks on during the first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Hurley Gives Scheyer, Duke Praise After Big Win

Duke deserved to win this game. It out-toughed, out-physicaled, and outworked UConn on both ends of the floor. The Blue Devils won the glass 43-26 and won the paint battle 32-14. The team on the floor on Wednesday night looked like the team most were extremely impressed with in the preseason but lacked in the team's first two marquee bouts of the year against Michigan State or Illinois.

After the win, UConn head coach Dan Hurley gave Scheyer and the Blue Devils some well-deserved flowers.

"I mean, there's probably about...maybe five to eight of us, you know, that coach college basketball at places where, you know, internally, externally, no matter how great of a job you do, you lose a game and there's these incredible overreactions. So I got a ton of respect for the job that Jon's [Scheyer] done. He's one of the best coaches in the game and has had an amazing start to his career," Hurley said.

“They leave with some questions answered. We leave with more questions," Hurley also said in his opening statement.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) shoots against the UConn Huskies in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Chance To Keep Stacking Marquee Wins

The Blue Devils officially entered the fray of contenders after taking down UConn, a team that will compete at the top of the sport all season, on a neutral floor. However, the road doesn't get any lighter from here. Next, Duke will take on No. 3 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Exactech Arena on Dec. 1.

Duke took a monumental step forward in terms of its connectivity and cohesiveness, and although it took a few games, the Blue Devils looked like a team worthy of the preseason praise they received. There are more opportunities on the horizon for Scheyer and Co. to stack resume-boosting wins in the non-conference schedule.