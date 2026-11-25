The Duke Blue Devils are still searching for their first resume-boosting win of the 2026-27 season and have their third opportunity against No. 10 UConn on Wednesday night.

Duke's clash with Dan Hurley's Huskies is one of three non-conference, neutral-site games for the Blue Devils this season that will be exclusively broadcast on Prime Video. The other two contests are against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden (Dec. 21) and against Gonzaga in Detroit (Feb. 20).

Jon Scheyer's club is coming off a 78-74 win over Washington State in Palm Springs, CA, but this team still has a way to go to reach its ceiling. Duke still has plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins and build a resume worthy of contending for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Huskies offer as good a chance for Scheyer and Co. as any opponent.

Before Duke's heavyweight bout with UConn, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Deron Rippey Jr. (3) controls the ball in front of SIU-Edwardsville Cougars guard Jayden Riley (55) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Basketball vs. UConn

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), John Wall (analyst), Kayla Grey (sideline reporter)

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball vs. UConn Series History

Duke is 6-5 against UConn all-time, with all 11 matchups between the two storied programs coming on neutral floors. Duke fans don't need any reminder of the last time these two squads clashed in the Elite Eight last season, as the Blue Devils suffered one of the bigger collapses in NCAA Tournament memory, falling 73-72 to the Huskies. Braylon Mullins hit a shot from near the logo as time was just about to expire to give UConn the win.

Duke Basketball vs. UConn Preview

Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) and center Patrick Ngongba II (21) head off the court together after a narrow win over the Washington State Cougars in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke's deal with Amazon this offseason is another pioneering move by the program in this new world of college athletics. This deal presents several new opportunities for the Duke men's basketball program, with Prime Video exclusively broadcasting three marquee games.

For this specific matchup, it starts with the backcourt. UConn's starting guard duo of Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins might be the best in college basketball, and this will be a huge defensive test for a Blue Devils guard room that has been underwhelming at times to begin the year.

Duke doesn't have any bad losses this season, but it's still searching for its first quality win as it hopes to build a premier NCAA Tournament resume. Wednesday night is a huge chance for Duke to earn a non-conference win over a premier opponent.

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