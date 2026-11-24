After a close call against Washington State on Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils face another huge test on a neutral floor.

Duke will meet No. 10 UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday night in its third ranked matchup of the young 2026-27 season. This is the first of the Blue Devils' three non-conference games that will be broadcast on Prime Video. The other two are against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden (Dec. 21) and against Gonzaga in Detroit (Feb. 20).

Dan Hurley has his club competing for a national title yet again, and UConn could definitely be the best team Duke has faced so far in the non-conference schedule. Before another big opportunity for the Blue Devils to stack a quality win, here are a few Huskies to know.

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Silas Demary Jr.

Jeremy Fears Jr. has been the best point guard and probably the best player in college basketball this season. The second-best point guard in the sport has likely been UConn's Silas Demary Jr.

Demary is in his second year with the Huskies after transferring from Georgia, and he makes up half of what might be the best starting backcourt in college hoops (more on that later). This season, the Raleigh native is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per game on 40.7% shooting from the field. Demary has notched 31 assists to just three turnovers this season.

The senior is extremely smart, almost never gets sped up, is super physical as a downhill driver, and is obviously a fantastic passer. He is probably the most important player on this UConn team. The Blue Devils' backcourt overall has been a bit underwhelming so far this season, and Demary will pick defenses apart with his passing, patience, and facilitating. Defending him downhill will be a challenge, and Demary is also a fantastic defender himself.

Braylon Mullins

Sophomore Braylon Mullins makes up the other half of what might be the best starting backcourt in college basketball, but Duke fans know him all too well, given he hit the game-winner in the Elite Eight last season against the Blue Devils. Mullins could've been a first-round pick if he declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but he obviously elected to come back to Storrs. He's made a pretty massive sophomore jump early in 2026-27.

Mullins is averaging 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a night on 41.4% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from three-point range on an outrageous 10 attempts from the perimeter per game. The 6'6" sophomore has gone for at least 20 points in four of the Huskies' five games this season, and is coming off a 29-point performance on 21 shots in UConn's 85-79 loss to Arizona last week.

Mullins is a big-time scorer and will have a ton of action run for him. The duo of Mullins and Demary will be a huge challenge for Duke defensively.

Nov 9, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Colben Landrew (3) and teammates warm up before the start of the game against the Wagner Seahawks at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colben Landrew

Colben Landrew, the Preseason Big East Freshman of the Year, has been one of the most fun rookies to watch in the country so far this season. He's currently averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per night on 50% shooting from the floor. He's not a big threat as an outside shooter, but at 6'6" and 236 pounds with a ton of athletic ability, he's a big-time threat when driving downhill or in the open floor.

Landrew is a winner, and he impacts winning in a ton of ways for Hurley's club. The Mississippi native is averaging over two offensive rebounds per game and is a pest on the defensive end of the floor.