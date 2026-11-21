The Duke Blue Devils will head into the final week of the regular season on a two-game skid.

Duke fell 20-10 to Clemson on Senior Night, dropping to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in ACC play. It wasn't the prettiest game in the world for either club, but it came down to the Blue Devils' lack of answers on offense besides Nate Sheppard. Both Duke and Clemson played great defensive games, but the Tigers were able to tack on some points in the second half, while Duke remained stagnant.

The Blue Devils have a chance to end the regular season on a high note with a big-time road date against Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1 ACC) looming. Duke has already clinched a bowl game appearance and now looks to walk into it with some momentum.

After Duke lost its second straight game, here are a few numbers that stand out.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back for a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time of Possession

There wasn't much juice in the first half of this game. Both teams were held scoreless in the first quarter, and Duke walked into the halftime locker room in a 3-0 deficit. The Blue Devils' offensive woes remained prevalent for practically the whole game, but they were especially evident in the first half.

Duke didn't register a single play in opponent territory in the first half. Overall, it just couldn't find a consistent solution outside of Sheppard. Clemson possessed the ball for 37:15 in this game, while the Blue Devils possessed it for 22:45. Duke didn't have a single drive that lasted over four minutes and punted six times.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils defensive back Evan Smith (4) and cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Third-Down Conversions

Duke has been great on third and long this season, but the passing game just didn't provide much life for the Blue Devils on Friday night, and they weren't able to convert and keep drives moving. Diaz's crew converted just six of its 16 third-down tries and failed its lone fourth-down conversion attempt.

Walker Eget completed 16-of-38 passes for 149 yards and an interception, and Duke's leading wide receiver was Javen Nicholas with six catches for 87 yards. The passing attack wasn't nearly as effective as it needed to be when Clemson limited Sheppard.

Rushing Attempts

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Ryan Daly (55) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke actually only ran the ball 22 times against the Tigers, compared to Clemson's 51 rushing attempts. Now, Clemson's top two quarterbacks, Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, were out of this game, and QB runs with Chris Denson worked a lot of the time. Still, 22 rushing attempts for the Blue Devils is a bit surprising.

The Blue Devils ran for 98 rushing yards (4.5 per attempt), while the Tigers ran for 220 (4.3 per attempt).

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