Inside Plumlee Legacy, Unique Family Stories at Duke
In this story:
The Plumlee name has become synonymous with basketball excellence at Duke, but behind the statistics and highlights lies a collection of unique family stories that have shaped the brothers both on and off the court.
Although Miles, Mason and Marshall Plumlee never won a national championship together, each brother still earned one individually during their time at Duke. Miles and Mason won one together in 2010 while younger brother Marshall had one of his own in 2015. All three Plumlee brothers played under the legendary Coach K during their time at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Paving the Way for His Younger Brothers
“We haven’t really talked about it, but I can definitely say we’ve all enjoyed being together so far. It’s definitely something we’re not going to take for granted. We’re all pushing each other to try to make one another better, and more than anything, just spending time together is a lot of fun,” said Miles Plumlee on playing with his brothers at Duke.
After mentoring his younger brothers at Duke, Miles Plumlee became the first in his family to be drafted, going 26th overall to the Indiana Pacers in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Family Legacy
The Plumlees became the third trio of brothers to all play Division 1 basketball, with all three teammates overlapping during the 2011-2012 season.
Mason Plumlee began his college playing career in 2008 and ended during the 2013 season. While at Duke, he earned All-ACC honors in 2013 with a title coming before that in 2010 which was mentioned earlier. Mason also went drafted into the NBA with the 22nd overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.
“With my family – both parents played basketball – and where I grew up, it was easy to fall in love with basketball,” freshman Mason Plumlee said. “My earliest memories are playing at our grandparent’s house – me and Miles and my father.”
The youngest Plumlee brother, Marshall, went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and later signed with the New York Knicks. After playing a few seasons in the league, he transitioned to a career in the U.S. Army. During his time at Duke, Marshall went from struggling to earn minutes on the bench to becoming a player Coach K couldn’t afford to take off the court in his senior year. He eventually became team captain and emerged as one of Duke’s standout stars.
With Marshall making his way through Duke and earning a path to the NBA, he helped solidify the Plumlee family legacy at one of college basketball’s most storied programs. Following in the footsteps of his older brother’s, Marshall upheld the standard of toughness, consistency, and team-first play that became synonymous with the Plumlee name at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
It was the final chapter in a remarkable family run that left a lasting imprint on Duke basketball and secured the Plumlees’ place in college basketball history.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Brandon J. Rincon brings a deep appreciation and a gift of storytelling to his role as a college sports writer On SI. A graduate of Albion College with a degree in communications, Rincon brings extensive experience as both a former college athlete and a Daily Telegram employee.