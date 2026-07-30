Sean Miller Defends Opposite Approach to Duke's Non-Con Scheduling
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Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke basketball's head coach in 2022, he has made it a point to schedule an elite non-conference slate each year. However, the 2026-27 schedule might be the toughest yet.
The Blue Devils will take on four legitimate Final Four contenders (Michigan State, UConn, Illinois, Florida) before the new calendar year, along with several other formidable high-major opponents.
Building a strong non-con resume obviously builds a strong case for a team from a scheduling standpoint once NCAA Tournament seeding time comes around. Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance last season, and much of that was due to its arguably best resume in college basketball.
However, not all head coaches seemingly agree with that approach.
Sean Miller Defends Lighter Non-Conference Schedule
Sean Miller and Texas will likely enter the 2026-27 season as a top-10 team in America. However, the Longhorns have a fairly light non-con slate, at least relative to some other teams set to enter the year as national title contenders like Duke.
Texas will notably face Baylor, Georgetown, Louisville, Miami, and either Saint Mary's or UCLA. However, Miller's non-con schedule also includes about eight buy games.
In a recent appearance on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Miller defended the lighter slate.
"The reason that we're playing the schedule that we're playing is, I will not lose a seed line playing that schedule," Miller said. "That's one thing that I will guarantee you. I'm going deep into the analytics, and when I go through the 31 games, 32 games. If we are a good team, the seed we're supposed to get will be there based on that schedule."
To Miller's defense, Texas does play in the SEC, which will provide ample opportunities for marquee wins in the conference slate. Over the last few seasons, Duke has not had that same opportunity in ACC action, making its non-con resume that much more important.
Furthermore, it's not like Texas isn't playing anyone notable. Louisville, Miami, Baylor, and potentially UCLA are all strong opponents, but the number of buy games is worth noting as well.
Which Approach Makes the Most Sense?
Technically, both approaches make sense in some light. Entering conference play with zero losses or a singular defeat certainly looks good, but that also makes conference play that much more important. If Texas is handed some tough defeats in league play, that could certainly have an effect come Selection Sunday.
The Blue Devils have run the ACC over the past two seasons, compiling a 36-2 record and winning the ACC regular-season and tournament crowns in both campaigns. But if Duke hadn't had a few big-time wins in the non-con, it certainly could have hurt its seeding.
The Longhorns are facing some solid opponents through the non-con, but it's also a lot of buy games for a team expected to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. All that really does is make the SEC slate that much more important. In the SEC, signature victories will be available for the taking.
For Duke, it will once again rely on the non-conference to build a strong early resume and prepare for league play, in an ACC expected to be much improved from its collective state in recent seasons.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine