Sean Miller Defends Opposite Approach to Duke's Non-Con Scheduling

Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke basketball's head coach in 2022, he has made it a point to schedule an elite non-conference slate each year. However, the 2026-27 schedule might be the toughest yet.

The Blue Devils will take on four legitimate Final Four contenders (Michigan State, UConn, Illinois, Florida) before the new calendar year, along with several other formidable high-major opponents.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building a strong non-con resume obviously builds a strong case for a team from a scheduling standpoint once NCAA Tournament seeding time comes around. Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance last season, and much of that was due to its arguably best resume in college basketball.

However, not all head coaches seemingly agree with that approach.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Miller Defends Lighter Non-Conference Schedule

Sean Miller and Texas will likely enter the 2026-27 season as a top-10 team in America. However, the Longhorns have a fairly light non-con slate, at least relative to some other teams set to enter the year as national title contenders like Duke.

Texas will notably face Baylor, Georgetown, Louisville, Miami, and either Saint Mary's or UCLA. However, Miller's non-con schedule also includes about eight buy games.

In a recent appearance on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Miller defended the lighter slate.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller instructs his team against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The reason that we're playing the schedule that we're playing is, I will not lose a seed line playing that schedule," Miller said. "That's one thing that I will guarantee you. I'm going deep into the analytics, and when I go through the 31 games, 32 games. If we are a good team, the seed we're supposed to get will be there based on that schedule."

To Miller's defense, Texas does play in the SEC, which will provide ample opportunities for marquee wins in the conference slate. Over the last few seasons, Duke has not had that same opportunity in ACC action, making its non-con resume that much more important.

Furthermore, it's not like Texas isn't playing anyone notable. Louisville, Miami, Baylor, and potentially UCLA are all strong opponents, but the number of buy games is worth noting as well.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Approach Makes the Most Sense?

Technically, both approaches make sense in some light. Entering conference play with zero losses or a singular defeat certainly looks good, but that also makes conference play that much more important. If Texas is handed some tough defeats in league play, that could certainly have an effect come Selection Sunday.

The Blue Devils have run the ACC over the past two seasons, compiling a 36-2 record and winning the ACC regular-season and tournament crowns in both campaigns. But if Duke hadn't had a few big-time wins in the non-con, it certainly could have hurt its seeding.

March 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are facing some solid opponents through the non-con, but it's also a lot of buy games for a team expected to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. All that really does is make the SEC slate that much more important. In the SEC, signature victories will be available for the taking.

For Duke, it will once again rely on the non-conference to build a strong early resume and prepare for league play, in an ACC expected to be much improved from its collective state in recent seasons.